TUPELO • After serving in fire departments for more than two decades, Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker will retire at the end of May.
Walker, 56, told the Daily Journal on Tuesday night that he has given his retirement notice to outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton, the Tupelo City Council and his colleagues at the fire department. His last physical day of work will be May 28, but his last official day will be May 31.
“It was just the right time,” Walker said. “I’ve got two grandkids that I want to spend some more time with.”
In addition to appointing a new police chief, Tupelo’s next mayor will now be responsible for appointing a new fire chief. That will position the new mayor to name the leaders of both the city's emergency response departments.
Walker is originally from Iuka and was first connected to fire service in the early 90s by working with the volunteer fire department in Tishomingo County. He was then hired by the Iuka Fire Department in 1995.
After working in his hometown for two years, he moved to Tupelo in May 1997 to work for the Tupelo Fire Department, where he has worked since. Former Mayor Jack Reed Jr. appointed Walker as the city’s fire chief in 2009.
“Fire service overall has been a very rewarding career,” Walker said. "I will not call it a job because it has been my passion and what I love to do. I can truly say that it’s never been a job for me.”
Since 2009, Walker has led the department through countless natural disasters and has been the administration’s main emergency response coordinator through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker said when looking back through his tenure at the department, one of his best days was when the fire department partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make Bryer Floyd, an 8-year-old kid at the time who had a life-threatening illness, a firefighter for a day.
The longtime fire chief said that the signature accomplishment for the department since he has been chief is lowering the city’s fire rating down to a level 4, which led to a decrease in insurance premiums for businesses and homes in the city.
Walker's replacement will be responsible for a department of seven stations and 92 employees.
Municipal elections are currently ongoing, and new elected officials will take office in July. A new mayor will appoint a new fire chief, which must win approval of a majority of the city council.
It is unclear who will lead the fire department on an interim basis until a new chief is appointed but Walker said he has confidence in the department’s firefighters to continue to provide critical services to the city.
Even though he’ll miss the work, Walker said he’s looking forward to getting more sleep and not being on call 24/7.
“I have two grandkids, and someone has to teach them how to fish,” Walker said. "So I guess that someone’s going to be me.”