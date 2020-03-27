TUPELO • Six-year-old Harper Miller loves to do art but most of all, she loves to help others.
One weekend while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, Harper created a painting. Harper and her parents, David and Holly Miller, decided to auction the painting on Facebook and use the money to do a good deed.
"We were hoping for $20 or $30 and maybe we could get them all Sonic drinks or something," David Miller said.
Fortunately, the painting sold for $125.
Harper used some of the money to buy lunch on Wednesday for the frontline workers at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where both of her parents work.
"This was a unique situation for us," David Miller said. "Both my wife and I work in the hospital, we have seen the current battle up close and during our quarantined weekend, Harper did this painting. We both loved it and we thought to ourselves, let's put it on Facebook for people to bid on with all the proceeds going to the frontline staff members at the hospital."
The Thomas Street Elementary first-grader said she loves art and helping people makes her feel so good inside.
"I love helping out," Harper said.
"Ever since she was born she has always been a sweet soul," David Miller said. "She loves to share and wants the best for all people. She always is looking for ways to donate money to different organizations, wants to buy others gifts at Christmas, and donate her extra toys or clothes to people in need."
Harper is always looking to help out those who are in need.
"As her parents, we know it is true because of the smile it brings to her face," David Miller said.