Jack Reed Jr., center, announces the Tupelo Futbol Club girls team and the Change skateboard team as the grand marshals of the 2023 Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade. The parade, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will be held on Dec. 8.
TUPELO — Business and local officials gathered Thursday to announce the next annual Reed’s Tupelo Christmas Parade, its theme and its grand marshals.
The 75th annual Tupelo Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Tupelo on Dec. 8 starting at 6 p.m. with the theme “75 Years of the Tupelo Spirit.”
This year's grand marshals include the Tupelo Futbol Club and members of the Change skateboard team.
Owner of Reed's and former mayor Jack Reed Jr. said he was proud to celebrate the milestone of the parade's 75th anniversary while recognizing the two athletic groups for their respective accomplishments throughout the year.
“This is a special year for our parade, the 75th Anniversary of the oldest and most cherished of Tupelo holiday traditions," Reed said in a press release, Thursday. "We are celebrating this milestone with recognition of two outstanding groups to serve as Grand Marshals. Both have demonstrated the Tupelo Spirit in 2023. Both the Tupelo Futbol Club and Change have demonstrated hard work, determination and what can be achieved when the community comes together in support of positive efforts in Tupelo.”
Two teams with the Tupelo Futbol Club — 2004G and 2008G — had record-breaking seasons, both winning the United States Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championship and making it to nationals.
Meanwhile the Change skateboard team won the Red Bull Terminal Takeover competition earlier this year, securing $5,000 that was donated to build a beginner’s skatepark in Tupelo.
TFC Director Laura Kramer said she was proud of the two all-girls teams' efforts this year.
“Having two Regional Champion teams and a National Finalist as grand marshals of the Tupelo Christmas Parade will be the cherry on top of an amazing year!” she said.
Robison, owner of Change skateboard shop in Tupelo and the head of the prize-winning skateboarding team, said he and the team were honored for the recognition. Robinson said he is grateful to be a part of “such an inclusive and supportive community.”
“We are truly honored to be chosen as grand marshals for a parade that has meant so much to Tupelo for so long,” he said. “It makes me happy to see skateboarders getting love from their city. The other cities in the competition had far more population, but only Tupelo has the community spirit that can pull together a win like this."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.