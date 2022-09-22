TUPELO • Who killed Mr. Boddy?
Was it Miss Scarlet with the candlestick?
Professor Plum with the rope?
Or maybe it was Colonel Mustard with the knife.
It’s a question people have been asking since the debut of Parker Brothers’ classic board game, Clue, in the late 1940s and one that will keep audiences guessing when Tupelo High School Theatre debuts their on-stage adaptation of the classic whodunit on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 at the THS Small Auditorium. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.
Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online at gofan.co.
Staring Kalvin Sepulveda, Bella Jones, Shelbie Simpson, Evan Morris, Declan McCulloch, Ella Hall, Caleb Bowers and Ky Byars, "Clue" follows six house guests as they try to identify a murderer among them, all while tackling some dark secrets of their own.
Tupelo High School Theatre Assistant Director Phillip Milner said the cast has been hard at work since last school year to prepare "Clue" for the stage.
"We started building the set in July, and they've been looking over their lines since last May when they were cast," Milner said.
Although adapted from the beloved board game, which originated in the U.K. during World War II, the on-stage production of “Clue” is largely based on the 1985 comedy starring a cast of familiar faces, including Tim Curry, Michael McKean, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd.
According to Milner, the production closely follows many of the film’s beats, although the ending will remain a mystery even to those who have seen the cult classic movie, which famously has multiple endings.
Kalvin Sepulveda, a junior at Tupelo High, stars as Colonel Mustard. He's been involved with the theater since 7th grade and hasn't slowed down since.
"Colonel Mustard is really a lovable idiot," he said of his character. "He doesn't know what's going on half the time, but he thinks he's always right.”
The 11th grader said "Clue" has presented a few fun challenges in contrast to other THS Theatre productions.
"The blocking and running around the stage has been a lot of fun. It's just so intricate with this play," Sepulveda said.
Sophomore Ella Hall will star as the cunning and self-assured Miss Scarlet in the upcoming production.
"Miss Scarlet is interesting to say the least,” Hall said. “She's very confident and knows that she runs the show.”
Most of Hall's previous roles have been characters that share similarities with her personality. However, this role has pushed her outside of her comfort zone.
"She's very different than me personally, so it's been fun to get out of my comfort zone," she said.
As the cast prepares to bring "Clue" and a series of other productions to the stage this year, Hall reflected on the close-knit nature of the group.
"The cast is like a huge family,” she said. “Even people who have graduated still come back and watch our shows and give us a lot of support.”
In addition to "Clue," the Tupelo High School Theatre department will also present "Marvin's Room" later this fall and host an "Evening with Shakespeare" fundraiser for future program endeavors.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.