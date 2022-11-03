TUPELO • When those who care for us are sick, who cares for them? That’s the poignant and challenging theme of Tupelo High School Theatre Company’s upcoming production of “Marvin’s Room.”
The high school drama team will present Scott McPherson’s heartfelt 1991 play, which follows two estranged sisters, Bessie and Lee, and their family as Bessie seeks a bone marrow match following a cancer diagnosis, on Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. The play will open at the THS Small Auditorium. Tickets are $6.
Allana Austin has been with Tupelo High School's theatre department since 1999. This is her second time to direct "Marvin's Room." The school first performed the play more than a decade ago.
According to Austin, the play’s author, Scott McPherson, wrote “Marvin’s Room” while struggling with sickness within his own family.
"At the time he wrote it, we were coming out of the 1980s, and AIDS was still an epidemic," Austin said. "His partner had gotten sick, and Scott McPherson was a caregiver. Then, he got sick.”
Based on McPherson's own experiences, the theme of the play asks a simple but almost fathomless question: "Who takes care of the caregiver?"
"You have Bessie, the oldest sister, who stayed with her father and aunt to take care of them when they were ailing, and now, come to find out, she's sick," the 1993 Tupelo High graduate said.
Upon Bessie's leukemia diagnosis, she contacts her distant sister and nephews for help.
"We think about the person who is sick so often but sometimes we forget about the caregiver,” Austin said. “This is an ode to them.”
McKenzie Wright is an 11th grader at Tupelo High School. She will portray Ruth, who is Bessie and Lee's aunt.
Wright said Bessie discovers early in the play’s story that she has leukemia.
"She is normally, up until this point, the caretaker of everybody in the house," Wright said. "She can get a bone marrow transplant if the rest of her family is compatible with her.”
Wright explained that once Bessie's family comes to Florida for the bone marrow test, they see how important it is to lean on one another.
Eleventh grader Isabella Jones will play the part of Lee, Bessie's estranged sister, who travels with her children to Florida to test for a bone marrow match.
Jones said her character hasn’t always gotten along with other members of her family, and that’s kept her closed off from them.
"Now that Bessie's there, she has to open up and figure out … their struggles," Jones said.
When asked about her biggest takeaway from "Marvin's Room," Jones said she's learned one of life's most important lessons.
"I've taken from this that it's okay to say how you feel," Jones said.
Following the production of "Marvin's Room," THS Theatre Company will also host "A Night With Shakespeare" on Nov. 18 as a fundraiser for their program.
