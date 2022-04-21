TUPELO • Tupelo High School's Theatre Department will present "Fools," a play by Neil Simon, starting Friday, April 22 at the Fine Arts Auditorium on the school's campus.
The play follows Leon, a schoolmaster recruited to educate the daughter of Dr. Zubritsky, a Ukrainian villager who, along with the rest of his community, has been cursed with ignorance.
Allana Austin has been with the THS Theatre Department for over 20 years. This is her fourth production of "Fools," her first being when she was a Tupelo High School senior.
"'Fools' is a fable by Neil Simon," Austin said. "He's famous for 'The Odd Couple' and different types of plays about relationships."
As the main character, Leon's goal is to educate just one person so the curse will be broken. Throughout the course of the play, Leon begins to fall in love with his student, Sophia, and realizes that he has come to love the rest of the villagers as well.
However, if he stays too long, he'll become ignorant himself.
The student actors began rehearsals for "Fools" on Feb. 28 and haven't slowed down since.
Caleb Bowers will portray Leon. He said his character acknowledges how much he has grown to love the well-meaning yet unintelligent community.
"Leon is the schoolmaster and was hired by Dr. Zubritsky to teach his young daughter, but in the process of trying to educate her, he falls in love with her," Bowers said.
Bowers described Leon as a level head amongst the rest of the villagers.
"He's the only one who actually has intelligence," Bowers said. "He's not just an average Joe, he's a very intelligent person."
George Bryan is a senior set to graduate in just a few weeks. He will portray the play's villain, Count Gregor. The count is also affected by the curse.
"He's fun to play because he's such a goofy villain," Bryan said.
"Fools" will premiere Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Fine Arts Auditorium. Additional shows will follow on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 and can be purchase ahead of time by searching "THS Activities" on gofan.com.