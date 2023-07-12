In this file photo from July 2022, Macey Greco and the rest of the color guard from San Antonio-based Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps rehearse before the Drum Corps International competition hosted by Tupelo High School. The event brought world-class drum corps from across the country to Tupelo to demonstrate their marching skills and musicianship.
TUPELO — Tupelo High School will host a Drum Corps International (DCI) contest this Thursday featuring eight bands in "Marching Music's Major League."
The contest includes member corps from Memphis, Tennessee, to Nashua, New Hampshire.
Last year, Tupelo hosted a DCI contest with six corps consisting of approximately 1,100 performers and support staff, along with more than 1,000 spectators from around the region.
Tupelo previously hosted 10 years of DCI contests starting in 1997 but last year marked the return of the event to the All-America City.
"Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi enjoy the drum corps activity," Cliff Moore, THS director of bands, said. "DCI recognized that and they saw the support that they received when they visited Tupelo in 2022, so they were quick to include Tupelo on their 2023 calendar."
THS has encouraged area high schools to send their students, and Moore has confirmed that there will be students from north Mississippi, southern and western Tennessee and northwestern Alabama in attendance. He anticipates the audience nearing 2,000 this year.
"DCI represents marching band at its absolute highest level," Moore said. "Our students get a chance to see the skills and techniques on display — and hopefully they'll leave with a spark of motivation to achieve what the performers on the field were showcasing."
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. Scores will be announced after 10 p.m.