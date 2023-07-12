djr-2022-07-16-news-dci-twp2 (copy)

In this file photo from July 2022, Macey Greco and the rest of the color guard from San Antonio-based Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps rehearse before the Drum Corps International competition hosted by Tupelo High School. The event brought world-class drum corps from across the country to Tupelo to demonstrate their marching skills and musicianship. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO — Tupelo High School will host a Drum Corps International (DCI) contest this Thursday featuring eight bands in "Marching Music's Major League."

