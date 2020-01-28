TUPELO • From the east side of town to the west, under bridges and in the woods, outreach experts this week proved they have honed the business of counting the city’s homeless population.
Every year in January, local aid agencies, volunteers and city officials conduct a “point in time count.” This snapshot seeks to identify every homeless person in the city on a given day.
“We can end homelessness, we just have to make sure the money and resources are used efficiently and effectively,” said Hannah Maharrey, the city of Tupelo’s Homeless Task Force chair.
Preliminary numbers from Tuesday’s count indicated the homeless population in Tupelo on Tuesday was at 49 as of mid-day. A final tabulation could slightly vary, but no big swings were expected.
That number included 27 sleeping overnight at the Salvation Army shelter, 13 unsheltered homeless out on the street and several women and children at a domestic violence shelter.
The 2019 count of homeless identified 62 homeless people in the Tupelo area, so the 2020 homeless census looks on track to show a reduction.
The 2018 count turned up 78 people in the Tupelo area, so this would be the second consecutive year with a drop in the city’s homeless numbers as reflected in the annual January count.
And with a 2017 total of 57, a 2016 total of 69, and a 2015 total of 64, this year’s homeless census looks certain to notch a five-year low.
Increasingly focused efforts around homeless outreach in the city of Tupelo have yielded a finely-tuned census process. Maharrey and Sara Ekiss – who works with Mississippi United to End Homelessness – now have a fairly accurate sense at most times of where the unsheltered homeless population is located within the city. Chalk it up to cutting edge data collection and old-fashioned leg work in the field.
During the overnight hours of late Monday and early Tuesday, the homeless census team used this knowledge to get a head start on the census count.
That helped make quick work of outreach efforts during the daylight hours on Tuesday, with a stop at the Salvation Army to check the roster and visits to a few additional sites of possible activity.
The information gleaned from the annual point in time count is used to help obtain money and for broader statistical purposes.
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development requires a homeless count every two years as a condition for certain grant funds. The data is also compiled into a nationwide report submitted to Congress.
In recent years, the city of Tupelo has put fresh resources into efforts to house and assist the homeless. These resources have included a partnership with the Jackson-based Mississippi United to End Homelessness (usually called MUTEH) and redirecting the city’s outreach coordinator toward more homeless-related work.