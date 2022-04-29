TUPELO • The number of homeless people living in Tupelo jumped over the past year, a dramatic jump in the number of people living in shelters and on the streets.
February's Point-in-Time (PIT) count, an annual one-day census of the city's homeless population, counted 93 homeless individuals in Tupelo, representing an approximately 190% increase from the previous year.
The results were revealed during the recent April meeting of the city's Homeless Task Force. City officials will use this number to strategize how best to address the issue of homelessness in Tupelo.
In 2021, homeless advocates and volunteers counted just 49 individuals living on the streets or in shelters. That was the first year the numbers had increased since the city of Tupelo began its partnership with Mississippi United To End Homelessness (MUTEH).
In 2020, there were 45 individuals, down from 62 individuals in 2019 and 78 individuals in 2018.
In 2017, prior to the task force's formation, Prior to the task force’s formation, Tupelo saw 57 homeless individuals in 2017, 69 individuals in 2016 and 64 individuals in 2015.
Of the 93 individuals identified in 2022, 21 were unsheltered, meaning literally living on the street; 18 were located at SAFE, Inc. and 54 were staying at the Salvation Army.
According to task force officials, the biggest difference between this year's numbers and previous counts came from the Salvation Army's shelter, which increased its occupancy over the past year. In 2021, the Salvation Army sheltered 29 people, 54% fewer individuals than the current count.
The Salvation Army's occupancy now hovers between 55 and 60 individuals.
Hannah Maharrey, who chairs the Homeless Task Force, said the increased shelter size has proved to be an invaluable resource in fighting homelessness in Tupelo.
“With 60 individuals, it’s hard to determine how many would have been homeless without that intervention,” Maharrey said during the task force meeting.
Despite the higher number of homeless individuals, members of MUTEH said they will continue working towards the long-term goal of achieving an effective end to homelessness. A priority is to lower unsheltered numbers. Prior to the pandemic, Tupelo decreased to less than 10 people unsheltered.
Having to take COVID-19 safety precautions slowed down, but didn’t stop, MUTEH’s housing efforts. Now, they hope to reach pre-COVID numbers and move people out of homelessness as quickly as possible. MUTEH is also in communication with the Salvation Army captains about the sheltered population.
Of the 21 unsheltered people on Feb. 22, the day of the count, MUTEH and advocates were able to shelter six people within 24 hours. Of those, two were reunited with family via rapid resolution, two went to the shelter, and another two were placed in housing the next day.
Within the Salvation Army’s population, about 11 have been prioritized by MUTEH as the most vulnerable. That typically targets veterans and families with small children. MUTEH will try to resolve the majority of sheltered homeless individuals with family resolving.