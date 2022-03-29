TUPELO • Dozens of veterans, community members and local officials gathered in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall at Veterans Park in Tupelo, Tuesday morning, in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan welcomed attendees to Tupelo's second annual celebration of the relatively new federal holiday, which was designated and signed in 2017 as part of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act.
"We appreciate your service," Jordan told the crowd. "We thank you for what you've done. We thank you for what you've had to do since you've been back and the ones you've carried on for."
Beside the lectern where Commander David Neilson US Navy (Ret) led the crowd in both a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance stood a small table draped in a white table cloth. An empty chair sat beside it.
"It is set for one," Lt. Col. Rex Moody USMC (Ret) said. "This table is our way of symbolizing the fact that members of our profession are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs, MIAs. We call them brothers."
The ceremony's main speaker was Col. Carlyle "Smitty" Harris USAF, a retired Vietnam War veteran who spent eight years as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down over North Vietnam on April 4, 1965.
"During the Vietnam War, there were great divisions in our country, yet our patriotic young men and women wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their life," Harris said. "That is why we veterans feel a brotherhood that others really aren't able to understand."
Harris commended his fellow veterans for demonstrating patriotism and a love for the United States, and the ceremony concluded with a rendition of "Amazing Grace" by Owen McCulloch on bagpipes and the playing of "Taps" by retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell USMC on a bugle.