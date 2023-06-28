Tupelo hosting 4th of July celebration By THOMAS MOODY-JONES and ABRIELLE CARNATHAN Daily Journal Jun 28, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Fireworks reflect off the lake at Ballard Park during Sasturday, July 4, 2021, fireworks display to close their city Fourth of July celebration. THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year, the Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department will host six events at their annual 4th of July Festival at Ballard Park.Taking place near the park’s stage, the events will begin at 3:30 p.m. and end with fireworks at 9 p.m.The celebration will begin with the park’s newest event, Kids Time, at 3:30 p.m. The event will include a performance by Tupelo’s Blind Eye DJ.After that, at 4:30 pm, Pink Sheets – a local band – will perform; followed by Bonfire Orchestra at 5:20 p.m., Two Drink Minimum at 6:40 p.m., and North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m.For food, the event will have a taco truck, BBQ, funnel cakes, corn dogs, burgers and hot dogs, homemade ice cream, snow cones and freeze-dried candy.David Dillard, a representative of the Parks and Recreation Department, said "we’ve got something for everybody.”Dillard has been with the event since 1996. He says that every year, the Parks and Rec Department updates the celebration.“It just keeps growing … we try to add something,” he said “We try to keep it fresh.”While he says that the crowd changes each year with the weather, he expects there will be a good turnout, with enough space for parking and people to enjoy the entertainment.“We’re so grateful that the city puts their resources and effort into this.” Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Thomas Moody-Jones is a 2023 summer news intern for the Daily Journal. Reach him at thomas.moodyjones@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Thomas Moody-Jones News Intern Author email Follow Thomas Moody-Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Abrielle Carnathan News Intern Author email Follow Abrielle Carnathan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you