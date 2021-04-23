TUPELO • City officials Friday morning conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bel-Air Center on Country Club Road.
“This project means a lot not only to Ward 1, but the entire city,” Alex Farned, director of Tupelo’s parks and recreation department said at the ceremony.
The current Bel-Air Center is a single building, which houses both a pro shop for the golf course and a multipurpose center. The venue is often used for wedding receptions and other events.
But the existing building will soon be demolished, and two new buildings will be constructed in its place. A construction company hired by the city will build two separate buildings — one for the pro shop and one for the multipurpose recreational building.
“This is the only park in Ward 1, and it’s excellent for the quality of life here,” Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said.
Whittington, whose term in office will expire at the end of June, has long advocated for the center to be renovated. The building hasn't been updated since its construction in the 1960s.
Whittington’s predecessor, Dick Hill, also advocated for the project’s completion. When Whittington inherited the Ward 1 seat on the City Council, the project naturally fell into his lap.
Even though the city last year unanimously agreed to rebuild the facility, the project has been on the city’s capital project list for many years.
In December, the project's future looked uncertain after the council was forced to reject a slate of initial bids that all came in over the project’s budget of $1.5 million.
After rejecting those bids, the council allotted the project an additional $500,000 in taxpayer dollars, bringing the total price tag to around $2 million.
Funding for the project partly comes from around $10 million in bonded debt the city agreed to take on in January 2020 to help pay for several large projects.
Linda Smith, a principal for ArchitectureSouth, is the architect consulting with the city on the project. She told the Daily Journal there are so far 300 calendar days for the construction company to complete the project. Construction began sometime last week.
“It’s been a long awaited project, and we’re glad to see it coming to fruition,” Smith said.