TUPELO •The election of Wesley Webb to the Lee County Board of Supervisors raises legal and political questions for the city of Tupelo's unique road building program.
Some of those political dilemmas were on display last month, when members of the Major Thoroughfare Program advisory committee met and discussed potential future projects. During a discussion about which projects should be built next, one person suggested that tax dollars go toward Veterans Boulevard on the east end of town.
But Webb, as well as other committee members, suggested those tax dollars should instead be used on projects in west Tupelo — an area of the city that Webb is about to represent on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
“With the growth we’re seeing out on the west side of town, I’d say put it out on Jackson,” Webb said at the time. “I know the people in east Tupelo don’t want to hear that.”
Though he will be sworn in as the new District 3 supervisor later this month, Webb wants to remain on the Major Thoroughfare advisory committee, which recommends how municipal officials spend city taxpayer funds to build and maintain roads.
If Webb were to stay on the committee, it means he would be in a position to ask city officials to appropriate tax dollars to benefit his county district.
Still, Webb does not believe a conflict of interest or ethical concerns exist if he stays on the committee, and believes his position would cultivate a partnership between the city and the county.
“I’m for the betterment of Tupelo — period,” Webb said.
The committee has typically sought to function as an apolitical entity that aims to make recommendations based only on traffic flow and economic development needs.
But with an elected county official serving on the municipal committee, the program’s ability to make recommendations without the specter of political influence could be tested.
Tupelo's legal department is also actively looking into whether Webb can legally remain a part of the committee when he joins the Board of Supervisors.
Ben Logan, the city attorney, told the Daily Journal that he is researching opinions issued by the Mississippi Ethics Commission to answer the question. If Logan and other officials cannot find an opinion that satisfies the question, Logan said he may ask the commission for a new opinion.
“From an organizational standpoint, it’s a citizens committee,” Logan said. “But you’ve got a person sitting on the city committee that could impact roadwork inside the county he sits on as a policy maker. Those are the questions we’re trying to get through.”
Mayor Todd Jordan, who previously represented District 3 on the county board, said that once the legal issue is resolved by the city’s attorney, he will then try to resolve any ethical concerns that could arise.
“He has to know that every project can’t be in the third (supervisor) district,” Jordan said of Webb.
The committee is only advisory and spending authority ultimately rests with the City Council. But the mayor and the council have traditionally honored the committee’s recommendations.
Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the committee, said he would defer to the ethics commission for their opinion and would follow its advice.
Webb also serves on the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District, an organization which uses county tax dollars to fix water erosion issues and other projects.
Since the management district directly receives money from Lee County, Webb said he will resign from the board of directors.
Webb is set to be sworn into office on Dec. 20, where he will serve the remaining two years of the current term.