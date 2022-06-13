TUEPLO• The Juneteenth Tupelo festival will take place June 18 at Gumtree Park with speakers, musicians and family fun, kicking off with a parade at noon and the main event following at 1 p.m.
“We have some great entertainers and a great location,” organizer Jennifer Lawrence said. “It is going to be a good mixture of R&B, rap, blues and gospel.”
Artists include, Crossroad Band, Jay R. Green, Ricky Rowan, Marvin Davis, New Converted Voices, Brandon Burnside, Monique, Music Doll TB, Changed, Boogie Man, Focus, Unique and Rapper J. Speakers include, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, Lee County Justice Court Judge Anthony Rogers, Leesha Faulkner and Kenneth Mayfield.
As part of the festival, there will be a raffle for three $300 scholarships for graduating high school seniors and college students sponsored by Conway Goree. There will also be a raffle for a mini motorbike. Lawrence said both are free to enter. Organizers will draw names during the festival. The winners must be present to receive the prize or scholarship money.
Davis, whose ward the festival takes place in, has been a huge proponent of Juneteenth and was proud to see it named a federal holiday last year.
“It’s going to be a little more exciting this year because this will be the first year it will be a federal holiday,” she said. “This is a very special time for us. (Juneteenth) celebrates that we are free and American citizens.”
Lawrence said the group organizing the festival wanted to make it a full weekend event, but due to rising coronavirus cases in the state and area, the organizers ultimately decided to downscale. Instead, there will be a second event Monday from noon to 2 p.m. with more speakers and food.
“Our hope and goal are to make the festival even bigger next year,” Lawrence said.