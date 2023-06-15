TUPELO – The Tupelo community will be coming together to unite, love, and celebrate freedom this weekend.
On Saturday, the Juneteenth Tupelo Freedom Celebration will kick off with a parade at 1 p.m.
The parade will start on Green Street and make its way to Gumtree Park, where the celebration will take place starting at 2 p.m.
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the day Union soldiers arrived in Texas to announce President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, ending slavery in the U.S.
“When you’re set free from anything, it is to be celebrated and also commended,” Jennifer Lawrence, Juneteenth Committee member, said.
The celebration will feature various singers, bands, and entertainers as well as free food and vendors. The celebration is free admission, and anyone is welcome and encouraged to come.
“We just want people to come out and celebrate the fellowship and togetherness and unity and love for one another in our community,” Lawrence said.
There will also be a medical tent at the event, in case of any injury or overheating.
Additionally, on Monday at 4 p.m., they will be continuing the celebration by having speakers and entertainers, again at Gumtree Park.
They will also be giving away four Conway Goree scholarships, which provides graduating high school seniors $300 to help continue their education.
The Conway Goree scholarships are provided by Chairman Conway Goree himself, who started doing the parade around six years ago and has continued to watch it grow.
This celebration will be marking two years since Juneteenth became a national holiday under President Biden’s administration.
“(My ancestors) gave their lives so that I can have an office on West Main Street, so that I can actually go down to the park, so that I can actually go into a restaurant and eat and be comfortable with others,” Lawrence said, when asked about her personal feelings surrounding the holiday. “The impact of being free and liberated and not being afraid to walk outside at night (...) and being able to express my opinions without fear of being hurt because of it, that’s very personal to me.”
While the holiday is meant as a celebration and as an honored day, Lawrence emphasized remembering those who gave up so much, including their lives, for this freedom.
“While we are celebrating, let’s remember the people who did give their lives, and let’s just love each other,” Lawrence said.
Additionally, anyone who would be interested in vending is encouraged to contact Jennifer Lawrence. She can be reached by calling 662-816-8403.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.