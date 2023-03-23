TUPELO — Tupelo officials have begun the lengthy process of updating its comprehensive plan, which will provide the roadmap for the city’s economic and residential growth for more than a decade.
The city’s comprehensive plan is a document detailing the city’s projected growth over a 15-year span. It provides a framework for all city’s ordinances, including the development code.
The current plan, which the city adopted in 2008, will expire in 2025. Development Services Director Tanner Newman said adopting its replacement will be a long and detailed process that includes months of discussion with a newly formed steering committee, along with other committees, department heads and business leaders.
“We are thrilled to begin the process,” Newman said. “The administration’s goal is that, at the end of this process, Tupelo will have a 15-year growth plan resulting in updated department policies, city ordinance revisions, development code updates and a new zoning map.”
The steering committee will comprise 35 individuals who come from diverse backgrounds. The mayor will appoint each member, which will not require council approval.
To balance the committee with racial and gender trends in the city, 50% of the individuals will be women, and about 30% will be minorities. City Planner Jenny Savely said the committee would be a “reflection” of Tupelo’s demographics.
“We have started approaching steering committee members that are local experts,” Savely said.
City officials declined to name any potential members of the steering committee, but said they have received some responses from those asked to sit on the committee.
“We’ve extended an invitation to 32 individuals,” he said. “Out of respect, we are not going to release those names until we have the final list.”
Newman said the administration is also taking recommendations for members from the City Council. He said the list will be complete by the end of the week.
Once committee members have been finalized, they will meet monthly beginning on April 11. The committee will break into five subcommittees: Housing, quality of life, community engagement, Economic Development and community development. Each will have a specific focus.
The housing subcommittee will review current housing trends and make recommendations on blight removal, rental oversight and homelessness. Meanwhile, the economic development subcommittee will review and recommend changes to zoning regulations, business recruitment and tax abatement programs.
Newman noted that while the steering committee was not a requirement to create the comprehensive plan, the administration felt it would be more effective in building the overall document to have a committee’s input.
“This is an organism that will continue to grow and change,” Savely said of the plan, dubbing the process arduous. “The dream is to match the data with our boots on the ground and then work with our department heads and with city staff and our committees to make sure our goals are all the same and in line.”
Once a coherent plan is finished, the city will work with a consultant to complete a study and draft the final comprehensive plan for council approval, Newman said. Final approval isn’t the end of the process. After adopting the new plan, the city will have to update all of its code of ordinances and the development code to match the new comprehensive plan.
This will be a years-long project, Newman said. A final vote on the plan isn’t expected until June 2024.
