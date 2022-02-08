TUPELO • On Friday, the city of Tupelo tore down a vacant building that once housed a popular Mexican eatery, marking the beginning of a series of demolitions officials say are part of citywide revitalization efforts.
Before its demolition, the former home of Las Margaritas, located at 123 North Industrial St., was subject to multiple complaints of trespassers on the property. According to Tupelo Development Services Director Tanner Newman, those complaints, along with the building’s poor condition, led the city to seek its destruction.
Newman said the former restaurant — which opened in 1994, closed in 2015 and has stood empty since — was one of a slew of properties slated for demolition over the next month.
“The mission of the Code Enforcement Division is to help keep property values up and neighborhoods vibrant,” he said. “To accomplish this mission, we hope to have the continued cooperation of the property owners and residents of Tupelo.”
Newman said the city will also demolish multiple properties this week, including 1526 Bogan Drive, 583 Tank St. and 2411 Danny St. According to Lee County tax data, two of the three property owners have addresses listed in Tupelo, but the property on Danny Street is owned by TTLBL, LLC, a foreign limited liability that has a registered officer in Madison.
Also on the chopping block within the next two weeks is 439 North Green St., a property the council voted to tear down last December. Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said the property owners previously asked her to save the building.
Newman said the property owners have since changed course and agreed to the demolition after salvaging parts of the building, including the windows.
Along with the upcoming demolitions, the council recently held a public hearing for 1208 Eugene St., which the city marked for demolition last December. GumTree Realty realtor Bobbie Ready addressed the board during the hearing. She said she represented the homeowner, who is looking to sell the property and asked for a 60-day extension.
Newman said the property has been in disrepair since 2014, when it was damaged by an F3 tornado that cut a path of destruction through Tupelo and Lee and Itawamba counties.
Newman said unrepaired damage to the structure’s roof has allowed portions of the vacant house to flood, allowing mold to grow throughout the building.
His recommendation was to demolish the building.
“I ask the council to proceed as we did in December and allow the city to demolish the property,” he told council members last week.
Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan was more pointed about the decision.
“Just because someone wants to buy it and promises us the world doesn’t mean anything's going to change,” he said. “A dump is a dump.”
The council ultimately reaffirmed their vote to demolish the property. Bryan told Ready that it would take time to complete the demolition, and she could work with Development Services during the process if the company sells the property.
According to Newman, the current slate of demolitions would likely be the first of several.