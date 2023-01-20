Veterans Day Ceremony

In this file photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022, Chuck Richardson, of Tupelo and an Air Force veteran that served in Korea, salutes the American Flag during the pledge of allegiance at the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — In an effort to honor local veterans, Tupelo’s Parks and Recreation Department recently launched a banner program to install veterans' photos along Main Street.

