In this file photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022, Chuck Richardson, of Tupelo and an Air Force veteran that served in Korea, salutes the American Flag during the pledge of allegiance at the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Tupelo.
TUPELO — In an effort to honor local veterans, Tupelo’s Parks and Recreation Department recently launched a banner program to install veterans' photos along Main Street.
Recreation Director Leigh Ann Mattox said the department began its program recently and already sold 20 banners representing a veteran from the area. The banners will be placed along Main Street, starting in the downtown area and following along up to Veteran Memorial Boulevard from mid-May to July 4.
“This is just a way for us to honor veterans with a banner,” she said.
Each banner, which measures 30x60 inches, costs $225 for the first year, and Mattox said there will be a $50 fee each year to have a veterans banner reinstalled. She noted that the city will give families and individuals their veteran’s banner if they choose not to have it displayed.
As of Wednesday, the city has 80 spots left. The deadline to register for a banner is the end of February. Mattox said individuals submit information and pay for the banner through the Parks and Recreation website or in person by visiting its office, located at Ballard Park. IThe city will need a high-resolution photo of the veteran and any information individuals wish to include, such as their name, branch, rank, years of service, honors and medals.
Martha Lewis Curlee is one of the individuals who registered a veteran, her brother Paul Gibbs Jr. She said Gibbs served in Vietnam as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps before being seriously injured in 1969. Gibbs was awarded multiple medals for his actions.
“I wanted to participate in the program not only for my brother, who served in Vietnam but also for all the veterans that served,” she said. “I think it is a wonderful way to honor those who have served and to not forget them and what they did for our country.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.