TUPELO • Residents of the All-America City will now be able to understand Tupelo’s story a little better.
City officials on Friday morning conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly revamped Oren Dunn City Museum located at Ballard Park on Rutherford Road.
For the past year, the museum has undergone a massive renovation with new exhibits, including ones that explore the city’s rich musical history and tell the story of President Franklin Roosevelt famous visit to Tupelo in the 1930s.
“This tells the timeline of how the city of Tupelo really transformed from being one of the poorest cities of the poorest regions in the entire United States to what we have become today,” Mayor Jason Shelton said.
The renovation was funded through money that was originally set aside for the city to host events throughout 2020 to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary. But with the onset of COVID-19, those events had to be cancelled.
So the city leadership repurposed the funds to renovate the museum.
“We felt like it was important that we invest in the future of Tupelo somehow, but also remember our past with the sesquicentennial,” Neal McCoy, the director of the city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said. “Naturally, it just fit that we invest in our museum.”
The first official day that people could tour the museum was Saturday, May 1, which coincided with the city’s annual Dudie Burger Festival.
The general public can now go to the museum Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost for entering the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for children under 12 years old.
Leesha Faulkner, the curator of the museum, told the Daily Journal that after so many volunteers and supporters have dedicated nearly a year rehabbing the facility her “heart was full” now that the public can tour the facility.
“We’re just getting started,” Faulkner said. “There's no telling what we’re going to do next. But whatever we do, we're going to have fun.”