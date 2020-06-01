TUPELO • Dozens of citizens and community leaders gathered in City Hall on Tuesday morning to denounce the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.
The meeting included members of Tupelo’s police advisory board, the city’s outreach task force, elected officials and concerned citizens. The conversations inside the All-America City’s government building focused on collaborative measures to ensure Tupelo’s police department is more transparent.
Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre said he wrote a letter to the mayor and the City Council informing them that he disproved of the excessive force Minneapolis police used against Floyd. He read from the letter at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We may be 900 miles away from this incident but we recognize that law enforcement is held to a higher standard,” Aguirre said. “We take that seriously at (the Tupelo Police Department), and so immediately upon seeing the news from Minneapolis, I reached out to my command staff. My message was simple. Make our officers aware of this incident and remind them that this type of conduct is not acceptable, is against policy and will not be tolerated.”
The letter continues: “We recognize that the use of force to control a suspect who is not complying is unfortunately necessary. We also recognize, teach and train that once a suspect is under control any application of force is to be halted.”
The city’s African-American elected officials thanked people for attending the meeting, but expressed frustrations at the lack of change they’ve experienced in their lives regarding police treatment of black citizens.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings told attendees that he almost decided not attend the meeting, but ultimately decided to come. Jennings said his “heart is heavy” about the recent events, but being silent is “just as bad.”
He expressed frustration that oftentimes city leaders discuss tragedies like Floyd’s death until it “blows over,” but then the process simply “starts over.”
“We have great people in this city, but they won’t speak out,” he said. “And they should be speaking out.”
“I don’t want nothing like this to happen in the city of Tupelo,” Jennings continued. “But if one of our officers puts their knee on a person, I’m going to be on the front lines. I’m telling you that right now because I’m sick and tired of it.”
While several leaders condemned the death of Floyd, many said they want measures enacted by the police department to ensure that a similar event does not happen in Tupelo.
Before the meeting, Hannah Maharrey, a member of the city’s outreach task force, cited conversations with local residents and listed some possible steps to take, including a review of the police department’s use of force policy, more external review of the city police and a city ordinance regarding police brutality.
The Rev. Charles Penson, the pastor of Bethel CME Church, called for the police department to hire more minority police officers and to make diversity within its ranks a top priority.
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton told members of the media after the meeting that the gathering was a good first step, but the city must “continue to work internally to get better.”
“We have to do a better job of letting the public know how hard we’re working to be transparent as a city and as a police force,” Shelton said.
Shelton also told the Daily Journal that one thing he and his administration have been working on is allowing greater public access to body camera footage from officer interactions to promote transparency to the public.
The city created the police advisory board in 2016, following the death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert at the hands of a Tupelo police officer. Shumpert’s death followed months of unrest and controversy.
Members of the police advisory board attended the event and committed to working to communicate better with the community about policies that the police department has enacted.
The Rev. Richard Price, the pastor of North Green Street Church of Christ, is the chairman of the city’s outreach task force. He thanked the elected officials and the community leaders for condemning the police brutality connected with Floyd’s death.
As chairman, Price will be one of the main leaders who can help decide how the community interacts with law enforcement going forward. Price said that while this meeting was a great first step, people want to see more transparency from law enforcement.
“The hard part is everybody can’t be Moses, but we can all sing in unison ‘Let my people go,’” Price said.