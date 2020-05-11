TUPELO • City leaders are changing the striping structure of a road in Tupelo to reduce speeding in the area.
The Tupelo City Council convened a work session on May 4, and heard a proposal from Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration to re-stripe a portion of Church Street. The goal is to make the area safer for residents in the area.
Denis Bonds, the city’s engineer, told the council the idea originated from a resident on that road with a deaf family member. The resident requested a speed table be installed along the road to slow traffic down. Under the city’s current traffic guidelines, speed tables can only be installed on residential and neighborhood roads.
Church Street does have a number of residential homes, but is not regulated that way by the city.
Instead of the speed table, city officials will design new striping zones that protrude from the road. These zones would force vehicles to maneuver around a bend in the road created by the striping pattern. Leaders are hoping that this striping pattern will act as a buffer to speeding vehicles.
“We have enough width on that street to allow for two lanes of traffic, and then force the traffic to maneuver through the street in that area,” Bonds said.
Bonds said the city’s traffic committee approved the request, and there are several streets in Starkville that have a similar striping pattern.
The new striping pattern on Church Street will be in use for a trial period and could be changed again later.
Both Shelton and Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis expressed approval of the change at the work session. Since no Council member objected to the change, a formal vote will not take place.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that the city’s public works department will handle the striping, which is estimated to begin at the end of the month.