TUPELO • All government facilities and buildings maintained by Lee County and the city of Tupelo will be closed tomorrow because of severe winter weather.
“All personnel will report to their supervisors for updates and opportunities to work remotely,” Lucia Randle, the city’s communications director, said in a statement. “All City of Tupelo emergency crews will be in operation including the Tupelo Police Department, Tupelo Fire Department, Tupelo Water & Light, and Tupelo Public Works.”
Tupelo Water & Light’s collections office will also be closed tomorrow, but they are suspending disconnections and late fees until the weather allows for people to safely drive on the road. Customers can call the utility department for emergencies at 662-841-6460.
The regular Tupelo City Council meeting that was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening has been cancelled. Mayor Jason Shelton and the city council are expected to convene for a special meeting at a later date.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator and elected chancery clerk, told the Daily Journal that all county offices will be closed on Tuesday and the Lee County Board of Supervisors’ meeting that was originally scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday will not take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Teresa Williams, the secretary to the Lee County Board of Supervisors, in a statement said that Lee County Solid Waste will not run Tuesday garbage pick-up routes because of the road conditions.