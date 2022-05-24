TUPELO • As paving projects in Tupelo and Lee County continue, officials are looking to stretch their budgets as far as they can amid record-high fuel costs.
With gas prices and the cost of asphalt deeply intertwined, county and city officials are all but certain the rising price of petroleum will lead to a stunted summer paving season.
“Gas is 99% of (the cost),” Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred said. “That has curtailed a lot of things. It doesn’t take long to spend a $400,000 budget.”
Even before the state’s average gas prices reached record highs this month, Allred created a comprehensive list of county roads that needed maintenance. The price of asphalt by the barrel, he said, went from $73 a ton last year to $123 this summer.
Despite the increase in cost, Allred believes the county will still complete about 80% of its road work this summer. As of Monday, the county had paved about a dozen streets, including County Road 1400, County Road 1551, Pine Tree Drive, East Main Street, Burton Lane, Jumper Street, Desert Cove, Jim Warren Cove, Little John Drive and Alley Way.
The next step, Allred said, is to wait for Micro-Seal work.
Because asphalt is a byproduct of oil, the cost of oil per barrel touches just about every element of roadwork. The cost of asphalt and other petroleum products is affected, of course, but the price of diesel fuel and gas also dictates the cost of running the equipment needed to do roadwork.
“They rely on petroleum,” Tupelo Public Works Director Chuck Williams said of the city’s equipment. “The manpower is the same. About all it can be is fuel prices. It is the cost of doing business, unfortunately.”
Like Allred, Williams also created a list of roads to prioritize repaving this summer, but since bids for the project came in higher than expected, he said the city had to make some cuts.
In early May, the council approved spending up to $4.3 million with Murphree Paving for mill and overlay of city streets, more than a $1 million higher than the $3.1 million the city planned to spend paving this summer.
Williams said the work is split into two rounds of paving throughout the summer. The first round has an estimated price tag of $1.4 million; the second round’s list is incomplete.
“We are still going to try to pave as much as we can out of this,” he said. “We will put all we can on city streets.”
Williams said the list was fluid, adding streets like Plantation Circle, which has needed repaving for years, take priority. Since paving began earlier this spring, Coonewah Trail, Wooten Curve, Starling Curve, Wright Curve, Coonewah Drive, Lackey Lane, Wade Curve, Roswell Drive and Sterling Curve.
As of Monday, roads in progress include White Chapel Lane, Craigmont Circle, Montclair Drive and Monterey Drive. Streets that are on the list for mill and overlay include Moore Drive, Bellwood Curve, Plantation Circle, West Plantation Circle, Bentwood Circle, Exchange Street and Bella Vista Street.
Meanwhile, the Major Thoroughfare Committee also kicked off its summer paving program. The committee received council approval for a $1.1 million bid from APAC Mississippi for its mill and overlay project during a meeting on March 15.
Streets paved include Thomas Street, North Spring Street, Lawndale Drive and Front Street. The last two streets awaiting milling and overlaying from the committee's list are Holly Hill Drive and Airpark Road.
“Major Thoroughfare (Committee) does fewer streets overall, but longer streets,” Williams said.