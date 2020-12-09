TUPELO • Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says his department will not enforce any executive orders intended to limit the escalating spread of COVID-19 throughout the state even as the Tupelo Police Department is taking a very different approach, with plans to ramp up enforcement of existing safety measures.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told the Daily Journal in a telephone interview that he has ordered Lee County sheriff’s deputies not to issue citations or arrest people for not following executive orders such as a mask mandate or a limit on public gatherings issued by state or local officials.
Gov. Tate Reeves has placed Lee County — along with more than half the state's counties — under an emergency order requiring that masks be worn indoors when interacting with the public. The governor has also ordered limits on crowd sizes throughout the state.
The Lee County sheriff said he is choosing not to enforce these orders because he believes that by doing so he taking away the right of citizens to discern for themselves which safety measures they should follow.
“I do not feel that it is legally my responsibility to enforce these executive orders,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he does instruct his deputies when on duty to comply with any policies a business may have in place or any order a city has enacted to be respectful. Employees at the Lee County Jail also wear masks inside the facility to prevent viral transmission, according to Johnson.
The Mississippi Code allows for the governor during a state of emergency to give “directions to state and local law enforcement officers and agencies” to secure compliance with rules issued during a time of emergency.
Johnson said that he received legal advice from Gary Carnathan, the attorney to the Lee County Board of Supervisors, as well others attorneys as to whether he is legally required to enforce an executive order from the governor.
Carnathan told the Daily Journal on Monday that he could not recall if he gave an official legal opinion to Johnson, but he supposed he could have offered informal advice, adding that Johnson should use “good common sense” in his capacity as the sheriff about how to enforce the governor's orders.
Bailey Martin, the press secretary for Reeves, told the Daily Journal in a statement that emergency management orders have “always been state managed, locally executed.”
“We are counting on local leaders from across the state to step up and take this virus seriously — while also recognizing that official action should always be the absolute last resort,” Martin said.
On Wednesday, Reeves said in press briefing that "stepping up enforcement" of executive orders would be a priority for him if COVID-19 continues to spread at an increased rate in the state.
In Tupelo, Mayor Jason Shelton in consultation with the city’s fire department, police department and municipal court staff, has taken a far different approach from Johnson and is starting an education campaign, informing citizens and businesses about the existing orders and directing municipal law enforcement to start enforcing the orders more heavily.
After the education campaigns, Shelton said the fire marshal and police officers will begin meeting with business and verbally instructing them of the increased enforcement measures. Then officers will start giving verbal and written warnings, with citations to follow if businesses do not heed the warnings.
Thus far, neither the county sheriff’s department nor the Tupelo Police Department have issued any citations for individuals or businesses for mask violations.
Shelton deemed the argument "hollow" that the government should not enforce these pandemic-linked regulations against private businesses.
“If you have a business, from the moment you incorporate, you get your tax ID number — from the moment you get your information from the secretary of state’s office, — your business has to adhere to a multitude of regulations from the local, state and federal level," Shelton said.
The diverging approaches come at a time when Lee County has continued to report a steady stream of new cases and when hospital bed availability at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo has continued to shrink.
North Mississippi Health Services on Thursday reported its most ever number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, at 77.
The Mississippi State Department of Health the past two weeks has reported that Lee County’s test positivity rate is high and that the county continues to report a high volume of cases. From Nov. 16 to 29, Lee County reported 944 cases per 100,000 residents, which is one of the highest in the state.
On Wednesday, the health department reported that 2,746 new people have tested positive for the virus, a record for a single-day reporting period, and 24 additional people have died from the virus.