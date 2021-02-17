TUPELO • A layer of ice continued to blanket most of the roads in Northeast Mississippi on Wednesday morning, still making it difficult for most people to travel.
Conditions on some of the major thoroughfares in the city of Tupelo and Lee County improved slightly, but emergency management leaders warn that most of the residential and secondary roads may be slicker than they were yesterday.
“All this sleet, it kind of melted away yesterday, and now it’s just a real sheet of ice,” said Chuck Williams, the director of Tupelo’s public works department. “A lot of places that we were able to drive yesterday, we can’t today.”
Williams said that nearly every employee in the public works department has all piled into one shift today to heavily tackle the roads and attempt to reduce the ice buildup that is clogging the streets.
Since the temperature is up slightly, road workers are spreading salt out along major intersections, roadways and steep areas to penetrate the ice. If the sun shines and the temperature continues to elevate, Williams said the public works employees will begin operating on backhoes and plows to try and clear the ice.
“We’re at the mercy of what happens next,” Williams said. “We have a good plan, and we’re going to hit it wide open now.”
Tim Allred, the Lee County road manager, said that some of the major county roads like
Highways 45 and 6 are mostly clear, but there are still some slick spots on them.
“Your secondary roads are still very treacherous,” Allred said. “It does not look like the sun will shine enough to where any major melting will take place on them.”
Although the main roads have improved slightly, road officials and emergency responders believe that conditions will likely worsen over the next few hours with more frigid precipitation expected tonight and tomorrow.
According to the latest update from the National Weather Service in Memphis, another winter storm warning has been issued for north Mississippi and additional ice and snow accumulations are expected.
Thomas Walker, Tupelo’s emergency response administrator and Lee Bowdry, the emergency management director for Lee County, caution people to stay inside unless they have to travel on the roads for emergency reasons.
“People just make sure they have everything that they’re going to need and try to find another safe source of heat,” Bowdry said. “Maybe we can get through this over the next couple of days. We just hope and pray for the best.”
Walker, who is also Tupelo’s fire chief, said, as a whole, the city has responded to a few mild automobile accidents and have helped people whose vehicles have been stuck, but there have been no major accidents.