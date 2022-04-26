TUPELO • After a rough two years brought on by increased surrenders and a global pandemic, the Tupelo-Lee County Humane Society has pushed through some of its growing pains and hopes to increase community support to expand projects and secure more funding.
Following a sharp rise in sheltered animals due to COVID-19 and supply costs due to inflation, representatives of the nonprofit last year addressed both the city and county seeking extra funding by $20,000 a month from each entity.
Since Nelson Gravatt, the late-president of the society's board of directors, sparked discussion to raise funds, the society took steps to reduce costs, implement new programs and continued working with the local officials. Despite this effort, neither the city nor county allocated extra funding.
“We have been in productive talks with the city and county and are hopeful that something positive will come from those discussions,” Society Executive Director Rachel Allred said in a written statement. “Meanwhile, the number of animals in the shelter has leveled off since the height of the pandemic, which has been helpful in terms of bringing down our costs.”
Allred said the society, which incurs $85,000 to $90,000 in monthly expenses, still needed more assistance from local and private entities to help supplement the cost of its services. She said inflation has only made things worse. The city gives the humane society $175,000 annually, while the county gives it $53,000 annually. The city's annual allotment was increased by $15,000 last year.
County Administrator Bill Benson said the county would likely increase the society’s funding but had no solid commitment on how much that increase might be. The topic, he said, would be discussed further during the budgeting season.
“There is no decision of any type,” he said. “There has been no discussion with the full board yet. It is going to be necessary to increase their funding at some level, but I don’t know what that will be.”
Tupelo Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said the city planned to inject an extra $10,000 into the society’s coffers, but she could not bring the budget amendment before the council until the city updated its contract with the non-profit.
“We want to help and support them,” she said, adding that before the city could decide to increase annual funding, the city would need to get a full view of the society’s financial situation in the shadow of the pandemic.
City Attorney Ben Logan said the city was working on the contract but had some technical issues to iron out before it would go to the board. He said the earliest it would be brought to the council would be May 17.
At its peak, the shelter had around 340 animals in its care. Its kennel space accommodates 165 animals. Allred told the Daily Journal the Human Society had 242 animals in custody and 135 in the shelter as of Monday. She said during the influx of animals, the society bolstered its fostering program, which helped a lot.
“We have a constant average of at least 100 animals in fostering, and 120 at the peak of the year,” she said, adding that the more animals in fostering the less stressed the shelter is.
On top of the influx of admissions, the humane society also lost a handful of employees. Allred said the non-profit currently has 25 employees, including herself and the in-house veterinarian. She said its budget allows for 33 employees.
Though it had not received extra funding, Allred said the shelter had stabilized intake after implementing multiple programs, including a “match-making system” and managed admissions.
She said the shelter moved away from having prospective adopters roam the kennels looking for a new pet. People instead fill out a form and get options based on their answers. The shelter also has a list on its website of all animals in its care, complete with photos and information on them.
“You fill out the form with basic information about yourself and what you are looking for, and we find the perfect match for you,” she said, adding that she noticed a marked decrease in returns since the program started.
She said the society still allows visitors, but it bars them from the large dog kennels because it increases stress levels on the animals and leads to fewer adoptions.
Allred encouraged those looking to donate or get involved through volunteering to visit the society’s website at tupeloleehumane.org. She also noted there would be an open house on April 30 for the Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and the first annual Nelson Gravatt “Putts for Mutts” memorial golf tournament on June 27 at the Tupelo Country Club.
“We could not carry out our important mission without the private donations that come our way, and we are deeply grateful to our benefactors for helping us persevere through this challenging season,” she said.