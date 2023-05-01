TUPELO - Tupelo Lee Humane Society is hunting for a new executive director less than five months after filling the position.
Paul Shane, who took over the role as the nonprofit animal shelter’s executive director in December following the departure of former Executive Director Rachel Allred, was terminated by the humane society board in March.
Tupelo Lee Humane Society board member Angela Brooks said Shane’s vision of the nonprofit organization didn’t align with that of the board of directors.
“That became evident from early on,” Brooks said, adding that the humane society’s executive director serves at the “will and pleasure” of its board of directors.
In a recent statement the Tupelo Lee Humane Society board said it was in the process of interviewing candidates. The board of directors will help oversee operations at the shelter while the search for a new executive director is ongoing.
“(The board will) ensure that we continue to provide quality care for the animals in our community, which we serve,” the board said in its official statement regarding the staff change. “Our team at the shelter consists of many high-caliber employees who work tirelessly to promote the vision of the Board and operate in the best interest of the animals under our care.”
Operations Manager John Miller said he stepped in as interim executive director for the time being and interviewed for the job full-time. He is one of multiple individuals vying for the position.
“We are in limbo at the moment,” Miller said. “It's been a wild ride these last few weeks.”
Brooks said that although the position can be very challenging, she does not expect there to be continued turnover, noting that it was a matter of finding the right person.
Brooks said the board is also exploring the possibility of breaking the executive director position into multiple roles, dividing the workload over several individuals.
Whoever takes over the position will arrive at a time in which the shelter is straining with overpopulation. He or she will be tasked with continuing to stabilize the shelter’s population with a focus on the care of the animals within it.
Miller said the humane society saw an uptick in adoptions in March, which will help counteract the high capacity. In March, the shelter took in 212 animals and re-homed or transported 207, with 186 animals in the shelter, which has a capacity of 116.
