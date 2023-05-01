djr-2022-09-15-news-humane-budget-arp5 (copy)

Kelly, a 2-month-old mixed breed female, sits in her kennel waiting to be adopted from the Tupelo Lee Humane Society in this file photo from September 2022. Less than five months after naming a new executive director, the humane society is hunting for a replacement. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO - Tupelo Lee Humane Society is hunting for a new executive director less than five months after filling the position.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you