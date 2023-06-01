In this file photo from June 2022, area children gasp as Andi Lehman with Life with Animals brings out Elrond, her black rat snake, as she educates them about different animals as part of the library's annual summer reading program.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
This image, provided by the Lee County Library, shows summer events planned for July.
TUPELO — The Lee County Library plans to get children outside and exploring this summer.
Each year, the library seeks to expand children's curiosity and love of reading through weekly events as part of its summer reading program. This year's program is themed after the great outdoors and will stoke kids' interest in their natural surroundings through books and events about conservation, biology, exploration and more.
Children can turn in reading logs for weekly prizes as well as an entry into the Grand Prize Drawing at the end of summer, which boasts prizes donated from the Tupelo Buffalo Park, Crave, Raising Canes, Malco Theaters and Academy Sports.
“We just really wanted to encourage kids to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” said Grace Guntharp, youth services librarian for the Lee County Library, about this year's program.
This year's schedule of events leans into the outdoorsy theme. Throughout the summer, the library will invite various outside performers for events like live animal viewings, science experiments and demonstrations, a puppet show and even a dinosaur crew.
Additionally, other biweekly excursions get kids outside and exploring nature through quests and other activities.
Beyond the summer reading program, the Lee County Library will offer a number of activities for kids who maybe prefer to have their fun indoors. These will include movie screenings, craft nights, and weekly storytimes — all sticking to the outdoor theme. Lego Club also meets once a month.
The library summer events are open for everyone from ages 0-18.
