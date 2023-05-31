TUPELO — The Tupelo Lions Club is seeking new members as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.
The local club serves five main areas: sight and hearing, childhood cancer, diabetes, hunger and environment. Their primary focus, and the one for which the organization is most known, is helping people with vision problems.
Tupelo Lions Club President Jim Larson and his wife, Mary, have been members for about five years. The couple have strived to continue the club's long legacy of service to the Tupelo area.
"There is no reward like giving of yourself," Jim Larson said. "The camaraderie and the friendships that you develop through the Lions, not only locally but throughout the state, cannot be matched."
Lions Clubs International was established in Chicago in 1917, and the Tupelo Lions Club was chartered on Nov. 7, 1932. With an annual budget of about $10,000, the club hosts or takes part in various service projects throughout the area. Every penny collected through fundraisers is used to fund the club's activities.
The small but mighty Tupelo Lions Club currently has 17 members.
"One of our mottos is, 'We Serve,'" Larson said. "We'll help wherever we can."
Living up to that motto, members also assist with tornado recovery efforts across the north half of the state, collect food for the St. Luke Food Pantry in Tupelo, volunteer during the Salvation Army's annual Empty Bowls luncheon and serve free hot chocolate and coffee to spectators at the annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade.
The club is interested in branching out into community gardening, but thin membership has kept that project in the planning stages.
Theodore Roach, secretary of the Tupelo Lions Club, has been a member for eight years. Not only does volunteering help others; it's also personally fulfilling.
"As we serve others, we're really serving ourselves," Roach said. "We are people who really are committed, and we want to serve others because we want to be served ourselves. That's the drive that keeps us going."
Jimmy Jackson, a Lions Club member since 1980, recently received an email from a woman who received glasses from the club.
"It was very simple but very thoughtful," Jackson said. "She had not seen like she sees now, and she thanked us for making it happen."
Members never know how big of an impact will be made through their service.
Typically, people who are retired or have flexible work hours would be ideal candidates for assisting with vision screenings, but the club is looking to recruit anyone looking to serve others to help with its various service projects.
Mary Larson said she hopes that incoming members will bring fresh ideas to help the club approach service in new ways.
The club meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at New China Buffet in Tupelo, and dues are just $10 per month billed semi-annually. Anyone interested in joining can contact Jim Larson at winterkill2014@gmail.com and follow along with the latest updates on the Tupelo Lions Club's Facebook page.
