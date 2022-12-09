TUPELO — Tupelo officials are back to the drawing board after a state agency did not award the city any federal relief funds for a litany of drainage projects.
Tupelo Grant Writer Abby Christian said the city did not receive a dollar-for-dollar matching grant it hoped to snag from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in the first round of program's funding.
But the All-America City could still receive grant funds in the future. MDEQ will dole out another pot of money to municipalities and counties during a second round of funding.
Christian said the city planned to apply for again for the funds, and the deadline for local entities to apply for the second round is Jan. 31.
The city previously voted to approve the allocation of nearly $18.5 million in spending on drainage projects around the city as part of its plans to allocate ARPA funds.
Spending on those projects included 4.8 million to Engineering Solutions Inc. for work on seven projects, $2.2 million to Dabbs Corp for work on seven projects and $8.9 million to Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc. for work on three projects.
The city hoped to get an additional $9 million from the state’s total $450 million pot of funds to pay for the projects.
Projects were scored by state authorities on three major categories: timelines for the projects, impact to disadvantaged or overburdened communities and the type of project. Mayor Todd Jordan said he believed the reason the city was rejected was due to high median income and employment rates.
Jordan said he was hopeful that with changes, the city could make it through the hurdle in the second round of allocations.
“We are going to hold our breath and see where we are at the end of January,” Jordan said. “We are going to reapply and see if we can change our scores at all by adding some more information.”
Christian said the city may get a response on the second round of grant applications by March.
Tupelo Water & Light secures $18 million loan for drainage
Though the city’s grant prospects stalled, the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously among present members Tuesday night to accept an $18 million state revolving loan fund agreement with a .08% interest rate over the next 20 years. Ward 3 Councilman Travis Beard was absent.
“The timing worked out great,” said TWL Director Johnny Timmons, noting that the interest rate was one of the lowest he had seen in his tenure in the department. He said without loans such as this, many of these projects were “cost prohibitive.”
Timmons said there were a handful of projects the department planned to complete with the loan money. The main project, he said, is to completely upgrade the central pumping station on Plant Road, which represents $11 million of the to $18 million. He said 75% of the city’s sewer flow goes through the station and the city had not upgraded the facility since its construction in the early ‘80s.
Along with the pumping station upgrade, there will be a handful of other smaller projects, including replacing a line in west Tupelo that runs from the Forestry office on McCullough Boulevard to B&B Concrete.
Timmons said he expects work to begin sometime early next year but could not give a solid estimate. Once work begins, he said, work on all projects will be completed in about three to four years.
