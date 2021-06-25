TUPELO • Three members of the Tupelo City Council will leave city government next week, marking the first time in eight years that multiple city council members will exit from City Hall after an election cycle.
Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan and Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings – who have served for a combined 40 years – will roll off of the City Council at the end of the month.
All three of the outgoing officials have been on the council during periods of increased sales tax revenue, residential growth and economic development. They also served when the city dealt with the aftermath of multiple natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests over police brutality.
Whittington, 71, has been on the Tupelo City Council for the last 12 years. He is the owner of an office furniture supply store and a storage unit facility win town. Whittington gave up his seat on the council when he unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for mayor. He was defeated by Mayor-elect Todd Jordan.
One of the major projects that occurred in Ward 1 during Whittington’s tenure is the renovation of the Bel Air Center. Whittington also advocated for conservative fiscal policy regarding the city’s budget.
The three-term council member said at the June 15 council meeting that it’s been an honor to work with the city over his past three terms in office.
“I would just like to thank the voters and the citizens of Ward 1 for allowing me to be their voice for the last 12 years,” Whittington said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with the city.”
Bryan, 57, has been on the council for 16 years, and he owns an insurance agency in town.
After briefly considering running for mayor, Bryan instead decided to run for re-election to the Ward 6 council seat. Bryan was defeated in the Republican runoff election by Janet Gaston, a retired bank executive.
One of the major developments that Bryan advocated for was the extension of a northbound merge lane from Tupelo High School onto Cliff Gookin Boulevard. Bryan has also advocated for the construction of quality of life projects to attract more citizens to live in Tupelo.
Bryan at his last council meeting said that he hopes people can realize that the city is in better financial shape now than when he took office in 2005.
“I do want to say that with this council … and all the department heads over the past eight years, we have definitely moved the city of Tupelo forward together,” Bryan said.
Jennings, 69 served on the council for 12 years. He owns several pieces of residential property in town and was the fourth Black person to be elected to the council.
Jennings was defeated in the Democratic primary runoff by Rosie Jones, a health care technician. Jennings did not attend the June 15 council meeting and did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
One of the major developments in Ward 7 that happened while Jennings was on the council was the construction of a storm shelter in Theron Nichols Park. Jennings also played a major role in establishing the Plant a Seed program, which aims to employ teenagers from underserved backgrounds in city government.
Both Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan and Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer at the last council meeting praised the three outgoing council members for their service to the city.
“Mike, Markel, Willie … when I got on the council y’all were my mentors,” Palmer said. “I really appreciate y’all.”
The last day the three council members will be in office is June 30. The new term for their successors is July 1.