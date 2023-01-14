TUPELO — 2022 was a year of changes both big and small in the All America City, with significant amendments — corrective measures, expansion, economic development and clarification — to the city’s most important governing document.
Here’s a look at the significant changes to Tupelo’s code last year:
Medical cannabis requirements solidified
With the Legislature's passing medical cannabis legislation February, the city adopted its official ordinance to regulate the industry.
The city council voted unanimously in April to set regulations for governing the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana throughout Tupelo.
Using laws governing liquor stores and pharmacies as a guide, the city’s final draft of the ordinance prohibits cannabis facilities from locating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and childcare centers and further regulates that dispensaries cannot locate within 1,500 feet of another dispensary. It also includes a prohibition from locating within the Fairgrounds subdistrict.
Besides restrictions on dispensaries, the city also set extra restrictions to cultivation and processing facilities. Any facility with a growing space over 15,000 square feet will need approval from the Tupelo Planning Committee.
Downtown’s overlay expanded
To further develop business along both ends of Main Street, Tupelo officials approved the expansion of the Downtown Business Overlay district, adding two sub-districts: Gateway West and Gateway East.
Before its approval, the district ended at Madison Street to the west and Highway 45 to the east. Since the council voted unanimously to allow the expansion, it now ends at the intersection of Main Street and Gloster Street, known as Crosstown, on the west and Veterans Memorial Boulevard on the east.
Since the expansion, Development Services Director Tanner Newman said multiple out-of-state and local developers have asked about developing in the areas, adding that multiple individuals along Gateway East have talked to him about redeveloping and renovating their lots.
Council limits public comments in meetings
In June, the council voted 6-1 to reinstate a 2017 rule barring citizens from addressing public officials about a single topic more than once within three months. The council originally mulled establishing a six-month period, but at the request of Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston, the council reduced the period to three months.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones staunchly opposed the rule change. At the time she called it a fix to a problem that did not exist and voted against the measure.
“People should be able to say what they want to say,” she said before the vote.
Since its implementation, Chief Operations Officers Don Lewis said the city has not run into any issues with individuals wanting to address the council on the same topic within the established window.
State Open Meetings laws forbid municipalities from barring citizens from attending meetings, but municipalities can set rules on how and when residents can address the council during these public meetings.
City overhauls neighborhood associations
The city voted to update and modernize the city’s development code and overhaul descriptions of the city’s various neighborhood associations.
Changes included the deletion of the Sharon Hills and the Bel Air neighborhood conservation overlay districts. Residents and the city created those districts in response to the 2014 tornado, but both groups have since become inactive.
The council codified The Mill Village Historic Preservation Conservation District.
After the initial changes, the council updated the Belledeer Neighborhood Conservation Overlay District, which officials did not include in the original amendment because the neighborhood and administration had not worked out its details.
Newman noted there was interest from the Grove Homeowners Association to create a neighborhood association within the subdivision but did not have a timeline for when it might move forward.
Fire code violation appeals modernized
The city designated the Tupelo License Commission as the appellate body for all appeals and added a new seat to the commission specifically for an individual who specializes in fire safety.
Before the changes, code violation appeals fell on the Tupelo fire chief and mayor, but officials believed the old process was outdated and in need of modernization.
Since the changes were approved, the council appointed former police chief Thomas Walker to the planning committee to fill the created seat.
Police advisory board reduced meetings
The year also saw a significant change to the Citizens’ Police Advisory Board after the council voted unanimously to reduce the frequency of its meeting from monthly to every other month in response to low attendance.
The change came as multiple members ended their terms. Since the vote, the council also appointed two new members to the board, including former Police Chief Jackie Clayton and Bob Baughn.
Police Chief John Quaka said since the change in formats, the board has held two meetings, but attendance was unchanged. He noted that the meetings were held during the holidays, possibly contributing to the low turnout.
Numerous small changes
In addition to some significant changes to the city’s rules in 2022, Tupelo officials also made numerous small amendments. These included:
• Establishing guidelines allowing residents to request speed tables.
• Requiring ventilation equipment within the kitchens of all new homes and rental properties.
• Prohibiting food trucks from operating on private parking within the Fairpark District — a rule meant to encourage participation in downtown Tupelo’s weekly “Food Truck Friday” event.
