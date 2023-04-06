TUPELO — City officials rejected a bid to make safety upgrades to a stretch of Main Street that sees significant traffic after all offers came in well over the engineer's estimates.
While the city moved forward with the construction of the bathrooms at Fairpark, the council rejected bids to make significant safety upgrades to Main Street from Elizabeth Street to the downtown railroad crossing.
The council voted unanimously among present members to reject all bids received for the project because every bid came in at almost $1 million and higher over what an engineer estimated. The engineering estimate for the project was $635,162.85, while the lowest bid came in at over $1.5 million. Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan was absent.
When asked why the bids came back so far over budget, City Engineer Dennis Bonds said it was mostly due to the project's difficulty, noting it was in a heavily trafficked and visible area of the city. The bid tabulation shows the engineer estimate expected the cost of mobilization, traffic maintenance and concrete to be about half of what the lowest bidder estimated. This added challenge, he said, led contractors to adjust prices accordingly.
The project will include shifting and narrowing the medians to give more space, reworking crosswalks and curbs, and shifting the traffic signals to match the upgrades. The changes are to accommodate space for medians for those turning along the stretch of Main Street.
Bonds said there were 18 wrecks in the area in a 12-month timeframe, indicating the need for the upgrades.
“We certainly see the need for some safety upgrades,” he said.
With the bids rejected, Bonds said the city will have to go back to the drawing board to find cost reductions. Bonds said Wednesday that the city was already looking into what it could do in-house with the public works department, adding that he expected the project to go back out to bid between late summer to early fall at the earliest.
