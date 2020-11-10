TUPELO • With a city-managed election likely to occur in three months, Tupelo leaders are contemplating some necessary logistical changes to enact before voting begins.
Tupelo municipal clerk Kim Hanna, who is responsible for administering municipal elections, told the Daily Journal this week that a city election commissioner will be replaced and two voting precincts will be changed before voters return to the polls in February.
Hanna, who also serves as the city’s chief financial officer, said residents who typically vote at the Bel Air Center will vote at another location next year, but this will likely be a temporary change. Residents who normally vote at the Lee County Courthouse will vote at another precinct, and this change would likely be permanent.
The latter change is being driven by safety considerations.
“There was some concern at the courthouse about social distancing,” Hanna said.
City officials have not decided where they will move the two precincts, but Hanna said the voters affected by the change will receive proper notice through the mail.
Besides the precinct changes, Hanna said that Jim Casey had resigned from the city’s election commission. Mayor Jason Shelton is expected to appoint someone in the coming weeks to fill the vacancy. According to state law, municipalities that have between 20,000 to 100,000 residents must have five election commissioners to help administer an election.
Coming fresh off a presidential election administered by county officials, voters may be used to resolving election concerns through their county circuit clerk’s office. But elections administered by county officials are different from elections administered by the city. The city and county can set different voting precincts for its elections.
Although they haven’t been finalized, current plans are for Tupelo to hold a special election in early February to renew the Major Thoroughfare Program for another five years. Municipal elections for city officials will take place in April and June 2021.