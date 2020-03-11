TUPELO - A domestic incident in the Lee Acres neighborhood Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a Tupelo man.
Tupelo police were called to the 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue around 6:30 a.m. March 11 for a possible threat involving a handgun and kidnapping.
Arriving officers contacted the suspect by cell phone and discovered he was holding two adults against their will.
He refused to come outside to talk with police. A negotiator was called to the scene and after about 90 minutes, 54-year-old Henry Doss Jr. released the victims unharmed and he surrendered himself.
Doss, of 1103 Van Buren Ave., Tupelo, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday and charged with kidnapping. Additional charges could be pending.
It was not immediately known if Doss has yet appeared in Tupelo Municipal Court for his initial appearance and the setting of bond.