TUPELO • Current Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton in a social media post Thursday morning announced that he intends to run for re-election and seek a third term as mayor of the All-America City.
“For the next year I will continue to work hard to earn your trust and support, but I will not make decisions because they are politically popular or politically expedient to bolster my chances of getting re-elected,” the post read.
The announcement does not mean the mayor is officially in the race. The qualifying period for Tupelo municipal elections begins in January 2021, and the election will take place in June 2021.
Shelton was first elected as mayor in 2013 after receiving nearly 60% of the vote. Shelton, an attorney, was first elected at 37 years old, and was the city’s first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades. Many viewed the election an accomplishment for the Democratic party, as Tupelo is largely considered a GOP stronghold.
Shelton easily won re-election to a second term in 2017 after facing a largely nominal primary opponent and no general election opponent at all.
In 2018, Shelton briefly ran in a special election for the United States Senate to fill the seat vacated by former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran. Shelton became the second Democratic-affiliated candidate to enter the crowded race. However, he dropped out of the race in early May of that year, having only campaigned a little over a month for the office.
Shelton has been the city’s mayor during some tumultuous events such as responding to natural disasters, an unarmed black man dying at the hands of a Tupelo police officer and a global pandemic.
If Shelton were to win a third term as mayor, he would be the first mayor to serve three consecutive terms since Jack Marshall, who served as mayor for 12 years from 1985-1997.
“When I leave office, Tupelo will still be home, and I will go back to practicing law in our wonderful city," Shelton wrote. "I do not have the luxury that some politicians do of being able to go with whichever way the wind blows when making decisions. Everything I own and everything I love is right here in Tupelo.”