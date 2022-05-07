TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan and Councilwoman Rosie Jones appear to be at an impasse over who will serve as Ward 7's representative on the Major Thoroughfare Committee.
A month after Jordan’s nominee for the open spot, Tommy Scott, withdrew his name from consideration, the vacancy remains. Jones, who represents Ward 7, said she and the mayor have not spoken at any length about potential next steps since Scott withdrew.
Scott was not Jones' pick for the position. The councilwoman originally recommended former police officer Tiffany Gilleylen, but Jordan snubbed the pick in favor of his own. The reason for this depends on who's being asked: Jones contends that Gilleylen was rejected because she filed lawsuits over alleged civil rights violations; Jordan previously told the Daily Journal that the lawsuits, which took place under the previous administration, did not factor into his decision.
Although councilmembers have traditionally nominated candidates to represent their respective wards on the Major Thoroughfare Committee, the ultimate decision as to who gets to serve is up to the mayor.
Jones said she recently spoke with Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis, who told her that Gilleylen would not be on the table.
“Don Lewis said that the name would have to be a name we both agreed on,” she said. “(Jordan) didn’t give me a name, and my pick is still Tiffany.”
Lewis told the Daily Journal that Jones approached him about the recommendation. He encouraged her to speak with Jordan and reach a compromise.
“She asked me what the next step was. I told her I couldn’t speak for the mayor,” Lewis said. “The mayor made it clear that he wasn’t going to approve her pick. The mayor is not avoiding her. They need to get together and communicate.”
Jordan did not respond to attempts to reach him.
The refusal to seat Jones' pick for the vacancy on the Major Thoroughfare Committee was among a litany of complaints lodged by Tupelo/ Lee County NAACP President Charles Moore on Thursday. During a short press conference outside of Tupelo City Hall, Moore claimed the administration lacked transparency and diversity.
“Our goal as the NAACP is equity and equality for all of our community,” he said. “It is not to raise a fuss. It is not to be belligerent, and we are not bipolar. We would like to do things amicably whenever we can.”
Moore delivered a letter to multiple city officials that detailed his complaints, asking for a response within three business days. Lewis told the Daily Journal the administration planned to review the letter and respond within the timeframe given.
Moore said he would provide details of his complaints in the future, noting that more would be brought to light if the city did not move forward with the discussion.