TUPELO • Three high-ranking City Hall figures will keep their jobs after Todd Jordan takes office as mayor later this week.
Jordan announced through a city spokesperson on Monday that he intends to nominate the following people to stay in their current jobs, all of which are filled by mayoral appointment, subject to confirmation by the City Council:
• Don Lewis, chief operations officer
• Kim Hanna, chief financial officer/city clerk
• Ben Logan, city attorney
The city’s incoming mayor also announced that he’ll seek to place a campaign staffer in a City Hall post. Jordan intends to nominate Tanner Newman as the city’s next director of Development Services.
Newman previously served as a staffer to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, working in a local field office as a constituent liaison. A Mooreville native, he worked with several campaigns this municipal cycle, including Amanda Angle’s unsuccessful run for the Ward 1 City Council seat, and then Jordan’s mayoral campaign.
Development Services is currently led by Pat Falkner, who is expected to stay on as city planner, according to Lucia Randle, the city of Tupelo communications director.
Lewis, Hanna and Logan served at their current posts through most of Mayor Jason Shelton’s two-term tenure. The presence of these figures will provide significant continuity in city government, at least in the early days of a Jordan administration.
“These key positions will assist the Jordan administration’s transition, vision-casting and establishment of priorities for the next four years,” said a written announcement.
Lewis mounted his own short-lived campaign for mayor last summer but dropped his planned campaign in short order.
Placing a key campaign confidant on the city’s third floor may also signal that Jordan intends to elevate the visibility and significance of the city’s third floor. Shelton attempted much the same maneuver early in his own tenure as mayor.
Development Services includes zoning and planning, building inspection, and code enforcement efforts. When he took office, Shelton looked to reorient the department to help steer economic development and residential revitalization duties, appointing Shane Hooper to lead the department in in 2014.
After Hooper’s departure, however, Shelton largely reversed course.
“We’re going to go back to having the mayor’s office work with CDF and Three Rivers Planning and Development for economic development,” Shelton said at the time.