TUPELO • In a similar fashion to previous speeches, Mayor Jason Shelton delivered an overwhelmingly positive review of the All-America City in his seventh State of the City address, detailing a litany of accomplishments by different city departments.
The second-term Democrat in his annual speech on Monday night listed various accolades the city has received and said that by every indicator of success, “the state of the city is strong.”
One of the core tenets of Shelton’s administration has been to invest in local projects through the city’s capital plan, while trying to live within the city’s budget means. Shelton reported in his speech that the municipality has invested more than $50 million in city projects since he first took office in 2013.
“These projects have positively impacted every ward and have been done without a tax increase,” Shelton said. “This is not just fiscally conservative, this is fiscally responsible budgeting.”
Some of these projects have been accomplished with the city’s general budget, and some have come from taking on bonded debt.
Numbers from the city’s financial department show that when Shelton took office in 2013, the city had $59.7 million in total bonded debt. Now, the city currently has around $60.8 million in total bonded debt – approximately a $1 million increase.
However, general obligation bonded debt funded through tax levies, which is a subset of the city’s total debt, has been reduced by $5 million, according to Shelton. A significant portion of the city’s debt can be attributed to the $15 million bond package going toward renovations at the BancorpSouth Arena.
Tupelo is often recognized as the “economic hub of Northeast Mississippi,” which was another accomplishment Shelton boasted at his annual address. He noted several indicators of economic growth within the past year such as new private investment, increased public-private partnerships and new residential construction.
“The total value of all residential and commercial construction for the year was over $81 million, the highest level of building growth in 10 years,” he said.
Shelton also highlighted city groups like Tupelo Water and Light, the city’s Downtown Main Street Association, the public works department and the Major Thoroughfare Program for their works that have contributed to the overall quality of life for city residents.
“It is that famed Tupelo Spirit – our volunteers, neighborhoods, churches, schools, businesses and city employees all working together that allows us to obtain this high level of success,” Shelton said.
The speech drew praise from many members of the Tupelo City Council who said Shelton’s speech reflected the positive growth from the city the past year.
“It’s exciting to be a part of a team that’s making Tupelo great,” Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said. “We’ve had a great year, and we have another excellent one coming.”
Likewise, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said that she felt great knowing how much the city has grown recently.
“We’re financially sound and have events to draw people in,” Davis said.
Shelton will now deliver his speech to the different city council wards, a practice which he also did the previous year. The first speech will be delivered at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke United Methodist Church.