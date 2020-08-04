TUPELO • Mayor Jason Shelton on July 31 issued an executive order requiring the city’s parks and recreation department to delay scheduling any sporting events or tournaments until September 8.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that Shelton’s administration decided to issue that order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, particularly among younger students that would likely be going back to school in August. Lewis said if the city had allowed the sporting events to take place, the students could potentially go to class and then transmit the virus to other people at a parks and recreation sporting event.
“We thought this was a good time and we were just about through with most of our sports,” Lewis said. “We had some discussion about whether the sports season would start in August or September.”
Alex Farned, the director of the city’s parks and recreation department, told the Journal that there were a few sporting tournaments that the city had scheduled, but this order will largely just push several recreation events back.
Farned said that the order will cancel two baseball tournaments that were scheduled to take place in August. But nearly all other recreation sports and tournaments such as soccer, tennis and other adult sports will be pushed back and rescheduled.