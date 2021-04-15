TUPELO • People will no longer be required to wear face masks while inside city-owned buildings in Tupelo.
A city press release, Thursday, stated that Mayor Jason Shelton signed an executive order repealing the local mask mandate while simultaneously encouraging citizens and city employees who have not been fully inoculated from the COVID-19 virus are to continue practicing safety protocols.
Shelton’s latest order goes into effect immediately.
“Because the free COVID-19 vaccine has been made available to all City of Tupelo employees and our citizens, we are not requiring face coverings,” the statement reads. "However, we do encourage City employees and citizens to wear them if they have not been fully vaccinated, as well as continuing best practices to stop the spread of the virus.”
Shelton earlier this year issued a local order discontinuing a local mask for businesses but still required people to wear a mask while inside city-owned buildings. This order is now repealed.
Shelton’s latest order recommends people wear masks or face coverings until they are fully vaccinated, respect businesses that may still require customers to wear masks and be mindful that gathering in large crowds may still spread the virus.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors last month also rescinded its mask mandate for county-owned buildings. Statewide executive orders issued by Gov. Tate Reeves, such as capacity limits for indoor arenas and sporting events, are still in effect in Tupelo and Lee County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines someone as fully-vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final dose of vaccine.
The CDC also recommends that people continue to wear masks and practice social distancing when in large crowds or around others who have not been fully vaccinated.