TUPELO • Amid warnings from state health officials that Mississippi’s hospitalization rate is surging, Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is preparing to direct local law enforcement to enforce state and local COVID-19 safety restrictions more heavily.
The second-term Democratic mayor told the Daily Journal in an interview on Monday he is coordinating with the city’s attorney, the Tupelo Police chief and the Tupelo Fire chief on how law enforcement officers should proactively start enforcing the city’s existing orders, and possibly future orders, meant to slow the spread of the virus.
“What the Tupelo police department has done – and I take the responsibility for it – we’ve been reactive,” Shelton said. “So when there are police calls, someone will go into a store without a mask and they are told to put one on, they react badly.”
Now, the mayor’s administration is discussing how to be more proactive with its enforcement strategy. Shelton specifically noted there are several music venues that are “flagrantly flaunting the existing orders.”
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued statewide orders mandating that customers in restaurants must be seated to be served alcohol and that restaurant capacity must be capped at 75%.
Lee County, including the city of Tupelo, is currently under stricter guidelines issued by the governor, including restricted sizes for social gatherings and mandatory masks wearing in public.
Although discussions are still ongoing, the mayor said he believes law enforcement officers may patrol music venues more heavily and possibly issue citations to business owners if they refuse to enforce the mandates.
“It has, just to put it mildly, it has been disheartening to watch a large segment of our population just ignore basic safety measures that are proven effective and quite frankly work,” Shelton said. “It’s been hard to watch.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that 4,411 people have contracted COVID-19 in Lee County since March. Eighty-nine of those people have died from the virus. Last week, 352 people contracted the virus, one of whom has died. Lee County currently has a test positivity rate of 11.6%.
Shelton said if coronavirus numbers continue to worsen in Lee County, he will consider introducing new safety mandates to target gatherings and to limit the hours of operation for businesses that serve alcohol or host live music.
The mayor maintains these potential restrictions are not meant as an attack on local music venues or any particular restaurant, but are a result of concern for public safety.
“We’re in a global health crisis, and we all have to be aware of that and we have to do our part to keep our customers and our citizens safe,” he said.
The mayor said that most of these measures could be avoided if business owners and citizens simply take necessary precautions that have been recommended by state and local health officials.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.