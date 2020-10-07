TUPELO • Mayor Jason Shelton will join a handful of other Mississippi mayors in campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Wednesday night, participating in a virtual telephone bank event.
The Biden presidential campaign announced late Tuesday that Shelton and others will hold a discussion about “why we need to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and the importance of volunteering with the Biden campaign."
Shelton told the Daily Journal on Wednesday morning that he believes the upcoming election is a battle “for the soul of our nation” and that he’s glad to support Biden and Harris at the phone bank even.
“This is absolutely the most important election of my lifetime,” Shelton said. “We have seen over the last four years that the character, the dignity and the trustworthiness of the person who holds the office of president is important. Joe Biden is an honest, decent and kind person. President Trump is just not.”
Shelton will be joined by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland, Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley.
A second-term Democratic mayor in a historically Republican city, Shelton has long portrayed himself as a pragmatic figure focused on local issues rather than sharply charged fissures of national and state politics.
However, he has this year become increasingly vocal in his criticisms of Republican President Donald Trump and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves regarding the response to COVID-19.
Recently for example, the Tupelo mayor criticized Trump after the president, who was recently hospitalized for COVID-19, said in a message on Twitter, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
Shelton took to Twitter himself, writing on the social media platform, “Don’t worry kids, if you have a world class medical team, health insurance, supplemental oxygen, remdesiver, dexamethasone, monoclonal antibodies/regeneron, vitamin D, zinc, pepsid, melatonin, aspirin - but not hydroxychloroquine- and don’t mind being hospitalized- covid is ok.”
Prior to that, Shelton criticized Trump over reports in the national press that the president did not immediately quarantine upon learning he had been exposed to COVID-19.
“Great to hear that the President is feeling well,” Shelton wrote on Twitter. “Look forward to hearing his explanations of knowingly exposing others to Covid-19.”
Previously, Shelton offered wishes for the president’s speedy recovery, and repeated those sentiments early this week while addressing the Tupelo City Council.
Even as his rhetoric about the president has become increasingly controversial locally, Shelton announced in August that he would not seek a third term as mayor. In doing so, Shelton emphasized that he would support Biden's presidential bid.