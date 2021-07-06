TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan, with approval from the City Council where required, has rehired some leaders of city departments but has reorganized other areas of local government.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night voted to confirm all four of Mayor Todd Jordan’s first round of appointees to lead city departments. Three of the appointees were current city employees, and one is a newcomer to municipal government. The appointees confirmed by the council were:
- Don Lewis, chief operations officer
- Kim Hanna, chief financial officer and municipal clerk
- Ben Logan, city attorney
- Tanner Newman, director of Development Services
Lewis, Hanna and Logan served at their current posts through most of former Mayor Jason Shelton’s two-term tenure. The presence of these figures will provide continuity in local government, at least in the early days of Jordan’s administration.
Newman, Jordan’s former campaign manager, is thus far the only major change in a department head role appointed by Jordan.
Newman previously served as a staffer to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, working in a local field office as a constituent liaison. A Mooreville native, he worked with several campaigns this past municipal election cycle.
Development Services, which includes zoning, planning, building inspection and code enforcement, is currently led by Pat Falkner, who is expected to stay on as city planner.
Jordan told the Daily Journal on July 1 that he wants Newman to act primarily as a “crew manager” for other employees in the department and to secondly focus on economic development.
The decision to try and reshape Development Services, often referred to as the “third floor,” to include economic development is an idea that Jordan’s predecessor also explored.
When he took office in 2013, former Mayor Jason Shelton looked to reorganize the department to help steer economic development and residential revitalization duties. He appointed Shane Hooper to lead the department in 2014.
After Hooper’s departure, however, Shelton largely reversed course and announced that the Community Development Foundation and Three Rivers Planning & Development District would handle the region’s economic development goals.
After a Tuesday morning agenda review, Jordan told the Daily Journal that Cassandra Moore, the director of the city’s Human Resources department, has retired, but he did not provide specifics about the circumstances of this decision.
Moore did not respond to a request for comment. Jordan said he and other officials are working out details about the future of Moore’s position.
“The only thing I can say about that is I want to thank her for her service,” Jordan said. “She decided to retire, and we’ll confirm someone (to replace her) either at the next council meeting or at the first of August.”
Jordan also said that Scott Costello, a former public relations official at North Mississippi Medical Center, has been hired as his administrative assistant and as a communications official for City Hall.
Lucia Randle is the city’s current communications director. Jordan said that he has other specific plans in mind for Randle’s future role in city government, but declined to elaborate on what the plans were.
“We do have plans, and like I said, there’s a bigger role,” Jordan said of Randle’s future. “We will be announcing that within the next couple of weeks.”
The city is also in the early stages of hiring its next police chief. According to the city’s website, the application for police chief became open on Tuesday.
The application form said that a successful applicant should have 10 years of experience in municipal police administration and command, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, a proper law enforcement certification and a valid driver’s license.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told members of the City Council Tuesday morning that they and the general public should receive more information soon on how the mayor’s office intends to handle the process for hiring the next police chief.
Over the course of his mayoral campaign, Jordan repeatedly said he would use an independent task force to aid him in selecting the next police chief. After he was sworn in as mayor on July 1, Jordan told the Daily Journal the public could expect to see a list of the task force members sometime this week.
As of Tuesday evening, a list of members for the task force has not been released to the public.