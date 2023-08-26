TUPELO — Two years into the job, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan believes he and his administration have successfully met many challenges head on and plans to continue the momentum through the latter half of the term.
Jordan was elected mayor in 2021, cutting short his term as District 3 Lee County Supervisor, which he won in 2019. The move sparked a special election that saw political newcomer Wesley Webb take the seat. With two years in the office complete, Jordan said he was happy with the administration's progress.
Members of the Daily Journal sat down with Jordan to speak with him about his accomplishments so far and his plans for the remainder of the term. The answers were edited for space and clarity.
What is the administration working on right now?
We are just busy. … We have a very tight budget right now, so we’ve fought through that. We’ve got a balanced budget. We are going to move forward next week or the first (meeting in) September and present that with our capital plan.
Our capital plan is going to look a little different this time. We are going to have a lot of roads on there that need to be improved, and they are going to be in our bond issuance. Major Thoroughfare has what they deem necessary, then we have ours that we’ve outgrown, like Mitchell Road, Butler Road and (Elvis) Presley (Drive). We need to improve those roads, and what does that look like? Probably curb and gutter, piped ditches, not necessarily three lanes. We may put some turn lanes in, but we need to get to a point where we are stabilizing the sides of the roads. You can put asphalt on it and put asphalt on it, but if you don't have a shoulder, you’re going to lose it.
With the halfway point of the term reached, how do you feel the first half of the term has gone so far?
I think we got a lot done. When we came in, our No. 1 priority was something that has been talked about for a long time. That’s the railroad. We hit the ground running for that.
We have three projects: the quiet zone, the moving of the switch yard and the bridge over Eason (Boulevard). It looks like the bridge over Eason is probably going to be the first project. We got word a couple of weeks ago that our federal money, about $7 million, made it to the next step. If we can secure that, then we can we can go ahead and start the engineering on the bridge.
We’ve got the two quiet zones (level crossings) done now: the one on Spring Street and the one on Park Street. That was a (Mississippi Department of Transportation) grant. I’m not really satisfied with the way that turned out, so we will look for … more options. I would like to see a quiet system where you don’t have the median in the middle. You have two gates on each side. … that come down and meet in the middle.
We've done a good job starting our maintenance program. We’ve done a more intense spraying program on our grass in the last two years. We've done more turf moving. McCullough (Boulevard) is looking better. The lights will be up hopefully in a month or so. It is just priorities. What is the priority, and my priority, is maintenance of the city, but takes manpower. It takes equipment.
We’ve previously talked about the idea of making a new department that mixes public works and parks and recreation department. Is that still on the table and where does the city stand on its creation?
A landscape services department is still one of my goals, and we have kind of moved some things around. We really don’t know what that is going to look like, the budget, the manpower…. It may not be in a new department. It may be in another department like public works or Parks and Recreation. We will try to find some municipalities, either here or in another state, that have that and go talk to them and see what their breakdown is or try to get with a university and see what that flowchart looks like.
What I look at is universities. When you go to a university, when you go in, everything is manicured…. You have to have that person in charge who can train the guys that are taking care of the beds, taking care of the grass. We are buying bigger mowers now to cover more area. You can’t stick an 18-year-old, 16, or 17-year-old on there and say, “Go to work.” They have to be trained.
We’ve got the space. We could put them at Park and Rec, over at Joyner, by building another building. We are looking at in our five-year plan, hopefully, building another Public Works Department, so we could put them where public works is now. We will have space; it is just developing that department the way we want it to be seen.
Where do you believe your administration is excelling?
I'm proud of all of the departments and how they have embraced the newest administration. The workers stay the same, but mayors come and go, and it's difficult to ask employees to change their way of thinking every four or so years. But everyone has gotten on board and are seeing the fruits of their labor. We all want to prosper and thrive for a safe and clean city. I do believe, with the restructuring of our police and fire departments and leadership promotions, that these areas have shown the most improvement in the short period of time I've been in office.
Where are you on hiring a full time fire chief?
We are interviewing next week. We didn’t have a big application list this time. It may be what we are seeing right now with the economy. People want a job, so if they’ve got a job, they are not really looking for another one. We are seeing that in Public Works, and we are seeing that in Water & Light.
Where do you believe some work can be done to improve the administration?
We are finally getting enough code enforcement (officers). The third floor (The development services department) has so many moving parts. (Director) Tanner (Newman) is back. (City Engineer) Dennis (Bonds) did a good job while he was gone, but Dennis has a full-time job. It is hard to have two full-time jobs and be effective. Dennis is going to be moving from the third floor to public works. We are moving engineering to Public Works. It seems like a perfect fit for the civil engineer to be a Public Works. He and his staff will be moving over there.
The area that came in and was a priority was the third floor. We’ve done a good job. The council really wants more code (enforcement) … We’ve got a new code (enforcer); he is doing really well. We’ve got one more to hire. We could get better in some spots up there, just like we can get better in a lot of places, but fortunately, people see the fruits of their labor.
Our maintenance can be better, and we are getting better. We are paving $5.2 million this year. That is a lot of paving. We need to be careful of paving too much because we don’t want to get into this situation where we are paving all these roads again at once.
What are your biggest priority coming into the second half of the term?
We’ve had a record economy, but everybody has, so how do we keep that going? We have to continue to invest in our parks and rec, in our facilities because that is what gets people in town. We also have to invest in our infrastructure…. We can start a new infrastructure program now, and by the time we get done, we’ll have aging infrastructure. It is just always going to happen.
What do you see as the top priority for the coming fiscal year?
What will be a priority in the upcoming legislative session?
We’ve got two aging fire stations. (Fire Station No.) 5 on Green Street and (First Station No.) 1 here in downtown. We’ve got a meeting today (Thursday, Aug. 24) on where Fire Station No. 5 is going to go. I’ve got a lot of ideas, but that will be the priority in this legislative session.
On (Fire Station No. 1) what we want to do is build a command center. We really don’t have (a tornado-proof command center). We set up at the police department now, but we really need a command center that if we have a catastrophe, we can go and do everything out of there.
With the Lee County Board of Supervisors gaining two new members, how do you think the dynamic of the city and county might change for the better or worse?
That was one of my goals coming over from the supervisors, keeping that relationship. I still went to the supervisor conference. We had supervisors coming to the (Mississippi Municipal League Conference), which never really happened before. Our relationship has been great. We hope to continue that.
It’s always an, on the outside looking in, the city versus the county. That shouldn’t be when Tupelo is 60% of the tax base in Lee County. The county needs Tupelo; Tupelo needs the county, so we need to work together.
Obviously, we need to work with the county on the jail. We need a new jail. It is not a sexy thing because probably 80% of the people who live here will never know where the jail is or see it, but it is something that we need.
As of today, do you believe you will seek re-election?
Oh yeah… People ask me that, and ask that, and I tell them I enjoy what I do, and I don’t think they believe me. They think it is headache all the time, and it is not. Working for myself in real estate, which was always problem solving, it is just where my mindset is, "What can I get out and see that we can do better."
With the changes to the comprehensive plan being established, how is the process going?
It appears that it is going pretty well. I think they are close to looking at hiring a consultant. That is important. What do we want to look like over the next 20 years? We have some ordinances that we are looking at changing.
How do you feel the housing market in Tupelo is as of today, and how do you believe the city can effect it?
Surprising (the housing market) has stayed pretty stable with the interest rates the way they are, which is a good thing. You are seeing people want to live in the city…. I’m proud to see it has stayed stable… My concern is, the last two or three years, people have bought above market value, so at some point, are we going to go through some sort of foreclosure period? That is a concern because what if those families are not here long enough to pay enough equity to get it back out?
Moving Neal McCoy to city hall as project manager and Stephanie Coomer to the head of CVB puts two really strong assets in good position to do great work. Tell us about that combined move please.
This was (McCoy’s) idea. When I became mayor he said, "Look, I’ve been wanting to pitch this idea, and it hasn’t gotten any traction." He said, "I would like to come to city hall, maybe part-time right now. I can help with what downtown needs. I can help with what the administration needs." I thought it was a great idea. My concern was not knowing Stephanie (Coomer). He didn’t have a concern, and he was right.
It took us a month or so. Neal got a little more involved in the structure. He took all of that. He has evolved what he came over here to do into the job of a real project manager. Meanwhile Stephanie continues to grow the destination development initiatives at CVB and is doing a great job there.
