In this 2018 file photo, firefighters Jake Quarles, left, and Cody Franks sit on top of a Tupelo Frre Department ladder truck as they wait for a fellow firefighter to return with bulbs for the roof lights of the truck at Tupelo Fire Station No. 1 on Jefferson Street.
TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan has announced his pick for Tupelo’s next fire chief.
On Wednesday, Jordan named Kelly Elliott, a fire chief at the 172d Airlift Wing in Thompson Field in Jackson, as his choice to lead the Tupelo Fire Department.
Elliott has more than 30 years of fire service experience and previously worked with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. He previously served at the Tupelo Fire Department from 1995 to 1998.
“I highly recommend the appointment of Chief Kelly Elliott as Tupelo’s new Fire Chief,” said Jordan in a written statement. “His extensive resume includes emergency management and training on the highest levels. He will provide our citizens an enormous amount of peace in any crisis event. We are fortunate to have a person with his credentials as one of our city leaders.”
Elliott said when he left the department in the late 1990s, he hoped to prepare himself for the chief position in Tupelo. Over two decades later, Elliot got his wish.
In addition to being a chief, Elliot is also a chief master sergeant and a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard. He has an associate's degree in Fire Science Technology from Pikes Peak Community College and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.
In late February, Tupelo Communications Director Scott Costello said city officials had narrowed a list of 20 applicants to five candidates, although Elliot was not among them.
The five candidates, as reported by the Daily Journal, were Interim Tupelo Fire Chief Jimmy Avery; Steve Collins, a former information management system analyst; Tupelo Fire Marshall Michael Montgomery; Saltillo Fire Chief Mark Nowell; and Tupelo Battalion Chief Bill Wardlaw.
Elliott will need to be confirmed by the Tupelo City Council before officially taking the position. The council will next meet on March 15.
If approved, Elliot will take over for Interim Chief Jimmy Avery, who took over in June of 2021 when former Chief Thomas Walker retired.