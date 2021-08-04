TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan has not received a COVID-19 vaccine, despite the highly infectious delta variant causing an increase in hospitalizations across the state.
Jordan told the Daily Journal on Monday evening that he has not received a vaccine but that his wife, Christy Jordan, an administrator for the Tupelo Public School District and temporary Lee County supervisor, has received the vaccine.
Jordan said that he still intends to receive the vaccine, but he did not commit to a specific timeline on when he plans to get it.
“It’ll probably be pretty soon,” Jordan said of the vaccine. “If I do it, it’ll be soon. But I do plan on getting it.”
When asked about his vaccination status at a Daily Journal-sponsored debate in May, Jordan said that he was unvaccinated but planned to receive the vaccine with his wife.
“No, my wife and I have neither one been vaccinated,” Jordan said in May. “We have worn our masks. And we want to go together, and we are going to find the time to do that.”
According to the latest information from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 32% of residents in Lee County are fully vaccinated and 36% of residents in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
State health experts have said the number of virus cases will likely increase in areas with low vaccination rates.
According to the Associated Press, leaders of the University of Mississippi Medical Center told reporters on Wednesday that they are seeing a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in people under 50 and that there were only six ICU beds available in the entire state.
“It is almost impossible to put into words the frustration that we all feel, the disappointment that here we are again and honestly, some low level of anger,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the vice chancellor of medical affairs at UMMC. “There are a lot of people in health care right now that feel pretty mad about this situation.”
Leaders at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo earlier this week said that its hospitals have reached peak capacity because of a lack of staffers available to monitor hospital units.
At the press conference, Shane Spees, the CEO and president of North Mississippi Health Services, encouraged the public to get inoculated from the virus.
“If you had a vaccine available that would prevent you from having serious illness or death due to cancer, would you take the vaccination?” Spees asked.
“So it’s very similar here,” he said. “You have the opportunity to protect yourself against serious illness or death. I think that’s the key here.”
From July 18 through July 24, 182 people in Lee County tested positive for COVID-19 and one person died from complications related to the vaccine, according to state health department data. The data states that 177 of those cases were linked to community transmission and six of those were linked to outbreaks.
Lee County also has a test positivity rate of 13.2%, according to health department data.
The first-term mayor also said he has no current plans to issue any type of mask mandate or safety protocol to limit the transmission of the virus, but he committed to monitor the severity of the pandemic.
When asked if he was communicating with local medical leaders about the virus, Jordan said that he and Scott Costello, the city’s communications director and a former public relations official at the hospital, had lunch recently with some of the medical center’s leadership.