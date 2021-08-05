TUPELO • Members of the Tupelo City Council will have an indirect say over which police chief applicants will be interviewed for the job.
During his mayoral campaign, Mayor Todd Jordan promised to assemble a committee of citizens with input into the police chief search process. Now, Jordan is giving the Tupelo City Council some say into the membership of that committee.
Each member of the Tupelo City Council submitted the name of a potential search committee member to Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, the president of the Council. Palmer forwarded those names, as well as a name of his own choosing, to the mayor. Jordan will pick three final names from the seven names the council submitted.
In addition to these three names chosen from the council’s suggestions, the mayor will appoint three people of his own to the search committee, for a total of six people to serve on the committee.
“I thought the public would be more involved by having council appointees,” Jordan said.
The mayor told the Daily Journal that he will likely announce the names of those on the search committee by the end of the week. The application period for the police chief job has closed; around 25 people have applied, Jordan said.
Once the search committee has submitted its list of around five to seven preferred candidates to the mayor, Jordan will narrow the list down to three final candidates to bring in for an in-depth interview process.
An agenda review meeting on Monday, Jordan initially asked members of the City Council to collectively submit names of three people to serve on the police chief search committee. Problems arose with that proposal because the seven City Council members each had someone they wanted to serve on the committee.
To help narrow the names down to three people, solutions on Tuesday evening ranged from drawing names out of a hat to the president of the council selecting three appointments from the seven-person list.
Eventually, the council agreed to allow the mayor to narrow the seven submitted names down to three.
Jordan, a Republican, repeatedly said throughout the course of his campaign that he wanted to create a search committee to choose around five or seven applicants that would make good candidates for the police chief.
Jordan said he, Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis and City Attorney Ben Logan would likely participate in interviewing the three finalists. Outside law enforcement officers like a retired Mississippi Highway Patrol officer could also assist the mayor in interviewing the three finalists.
“I don’t want to commit to any law enforcement in-house in case there has been someone inside the department that has applied,” Jordan said.
Jordan said that he would also consult with outside law enforcement officials on the search process. Jordan declined to say who the law enforcement officials will be, but said he will also release the names of those officials who will consult with him on the search process.
Jackie Clayton, the interim chief, previously told the Daily Journal that he is not interested in serving as the permanent police chief and intends to retire from the department by the end of the year.
In Tupelo’s form of municipal government, the mayor has the power to appoint the police chief, but the City Council must confirm the chief by a majority vote.