TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration is asking the Tupelo City Council to approve a $39.9 million general budget for the next fiscal year, which includes no new tax increases and is similar to the previous fiscal year’s budget.
City leaders earlier this month concluded hearings on the administration’s proposed general budget to hammer out the specifics and map out the future of the city’s finances. By state law, a municipal budget operates from October 1 to September 30, and municipalities must adopt a budget for its next fiscal year by September 15.
The overwhelming majority of the city’s revenue stream comes from sales taxes, which can be risky, particularly during periods of economic downturn or when people are not traveling to shop.
But Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, told the Daily Journal that she’s anticipating the city’s sales tax receipts will return to its 2019 figures and continue a steady trend upward. The city’s tax rolls, which also account for a smaller portion of revenue, are also up slightly.
Whenever a new mayor takes office, the proposed budget can provide a glimpse into what the priorities the new administration is proposing, how it plans to wield power and if it intends to make any changes in local government.
The city department that has increased the most percent is Human Resources, which is up by 64% this point last year. The reason for the increase is the city’s HR department could potentially double in employees over the next fiscal year.
Hanna said that payroll services had previously been under the city’s finance department. Now, payroll is being shifted to human resources. To make up for that, some of the employees in finance went over to the Human Resources Department, which led to the increase. The total amount requested for the department this fiscal year is $414,355.
The second department that increased the most is Development Service, which increased by around 12% from last year’s fiscal budget. The total amount requested for Development Services this year is around $1.5 million.
Tanner Newman, the Director of Development Services, told the Daily Journal that one of the main reasons for the increase is so employees in the department, mainly building inspectors, can travel to different classes and programs to be properly certified to perform various inspection services.
As usual, the two departments with the largest budget are the Tupelo Police Department and the Tupelo Fire Department, the two municipal emergency response organizations.
The fire department, which has a total proposed budget of $7.1 million, wants to hire more firefighters to place on a ladder unit at one station to have a better fire rating. If the city has a better fire rating, then residents could have better home insurance rates.
The Police Department’s requested budget is around $11.5 million, which is roughly the same as it was last year. The overwhelming majority of the total budget’s expenditures are salaries for police officers and other department employees.
The general budget is often a routine, non-contentious portion of the city’s budget session. The capital plan, however, is when heated discussions and tangential arguments tend to break among City Council members about which projects the city should invest in.
The capital plan is a combination of taxpayer dollars allocated for larger items such as renovating a particular building or money set aside for a particular service that the administration doesn’t want specifically allocated in the general budget, such as sidewalk improvements or street repairs.
A common debate that occurs on discussions about the capital plan is should the city spend money on a large project that people can physically see and enjoy such as a new pickleball court or spend the money on less appealing things like drainage improvements or improving road beds to raise the quality of life in individual neighborhoods.
For example, Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan this past week threatened to vote against the capital plan if more money in the plan was not set aside for “neighborhoods.”
“There’s one thing that our 2022 budget does like every budget does since I’ve been on here since 2013,” Bryan said. “And that’s take the neighborhoods and put them at the bottom of the totem pole and say, ‘I’m sorry guys but we don’t have enough money maybe next year.”’
One of Bryan’s main requests to be included in the capital plan is roadwork improvements in the Bristow Acres area, Patterson Drive, Susanne and Susan Circle.
Jordan asked each member of the City Council to submit a list of three projects they would like to see take place in their ward. The City Council controls the purse strings in Tupelo’s form of government, so controlling the budget is one of the main powers they have.
The Council is expected to convene for a work session at 4 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the capital budget in more depth. The Council must vote on a budget for the next fiscal year by Sept. 15.