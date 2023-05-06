TUPELO — Those looking to settle fines with the Tupelo Municipal Court have a chance to do so without added warrant fines after the City Council approved an amnesty month.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish amnesty month from May 15 to June 15 and waive the judges’ $125 warrant fee to settle more accounts before hiring a collection agency.
Court Administrator Rhonda Cole told the council that there were thousands of unsettled accounts in the city court with contempt of court charges tacked on top of the other fines.
During the Monday afternoon work session, Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston questioned why the court wanted to waive the warrant fee. Cole said it incentivizes settling with the court and reduces the work of the collection agency.
“Usually, you have a bigger turnout as far as people coming into court if they think they are going to get something better off of waiving that $125 warrant fee,” Cole said. “We are trying to get as many people to come in before we turn them over to collections.”
She said midway through the amnesty month the court hoped to start a contract with American Municipal Services to begin seeking unpaid collections. She said the contract will include a $25 add-on fee. City Attorney Ben Logan said the council will have a chance to approve or reject the contract at the next meeting.
Logan noted that while there are parts of court fines that cannot be waived by the judge or council, it was within the council’s power to approve waiving the warrant fee for contempt of court for failure to appear or failure to pay.
Cole said the court accepted walk-in payments on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
“It is in their best interest to come and settle this before it is turned over, “she said, adding that if the month is successful, the court will look into making amnesty month annually or biannually."
